India Records A Significant Decline In HIV: 49% Fewer Infections With 81% Drop In Mortality Rates

Between 2010 and 2024, India achieved 48.7 per cent decline in annual new HIV infections, 81.4 per cent reduction in AIDS-related deaths and 74.6 per cent decline in mother-to-child HIV transmission, the government said on Sunday, ahead of the 'World AIDS Day 2025'. India continues to demonstrate substantial progress under the current phase of the National AIDS Control Programme. “HIV testing increased from 4.13 crore (2020–21) to 6.62 crore (2024–25); access to antiretroviral treatment rose from 14.94 lakh to 18.60 lakh PLHIV; and viral load testing nearly doubled from 8.90 lakh to 15.98 lakh in the same period,” said the Health Ministry.

These outcomes surpass global averages and reflect India's leadership, sustained domestic investment, evidence-based strategies, and robust community engagement.

Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda will lead the national-level observance of ‘World AIDS Day' at Vigyan Bhawan here on Monday, in the presence of senior officials — reaffirming the government's unwavering commitment to advancing the national response to HIV prevention, treatment, care, and stigma elimination.

The event, organised by the National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO), will bring together government leaders, development partners, youth representatives, community advocates, people living with HIV (PLHIV), and frontline health workers, reflecting a united approach to accelerating India's journey towards ending AIDS as a public health threat.

According to the ministry, a youth-led flash performance will underscore the importance of awareness and responsible behaviour.

This will be followed by the inauguration of a thematic exhibition, showcasing digital innovations, programme achievements, and community-led models implemented under the National AIDS and STD Control Programme.

Beneficiary experience stories and an audio-visual presentation will highlight India's progress under NACP-V, along with upcoming priorities, said the ministry.

A major highlight of the observance will be the launch of a new campaign video series under NACO's national multimedia initiative, centred around three core pillars — Youth and Awareness, Elimination of Vertical Transmission, and Stigma and Discrimination.

