World AIDS Day 2024: What Are The Early Signs And Symptoms Of AIDS

World AIDS Day 2024: Painful, persistent sores or ulcers in the mouth or on the tongue can be a sign

World AIDS Day, observed annually on December 1st, is a global health awareness day dedicated to raising awareness about HIV/AIDS, mourning those who have died from the disease, and showing support for those living with HIV. The theme for each year highlights specific aspects of the global fight against HIV/AIDS, focusing on education and advocacy for a world without AIDS. AIDS (Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome) is the advanced stage of HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) infection, characterised by the immune system's severe impairment. While the onset of AIDS can take years after initial HIV infection, early warning signs indicate the immune system is becoming compromised. Read on as we share a list of early signs and symptoms of AIDS you should look out for.

Here are 10 early signs and symptoms of AIDS

1. Persistent fever

A long-lasting fever (above 100.4°F or 38°C) that doesn't subside with conventional treatment is a common early symptom. It results from the body's inflammatory response as the immune system struggles to fight off infections.

2. Chronic fatigue

Unexplained and extreme fatigue, even after sufficient rest, is a hallmark sign. It occurs due to the immune system's constant activity and the body's inability to maintain normal energy levels.

3. Night sweats

Profuse sweating at night, not related to room temperature, is a sign of the body's response to infection. It often occurs alongside fever and is a result of the immune system's overdrive.

4. Unexplained weight loss

Significant, unintended weight loss—often referred to as "wasting syndrome"—indicates the body is using more energy to fight infections than it can consume or retain.

5. Frequent infections

Recurring bacterial, fungal, or viral infections, such as pneumonia or oral thrush, occur because the immune system struggles to protect the body from pathogens.

6. Swollen lymph nodes

Lymph nodes in the neck, armpits, or groin may swell for extended periods. This occurs as the nodes become inflamed while filtering out harmful substances.

7. Skin rashes or lesions

Unusual rashes, sores, or lesions on the skin or in mucous membranes may develop. These could be painless or painful and often result from secondary infections like Kaposi's sarcoma or herpes.

8. Mouth or tongue sores

Painful, persistent sores or ulcers in the mouth or on the tongue—caused by infections like candidiasis—are often seen as an early symptom of immune system deterioration.

9. Respiratory issues

Shortness of breath, persistent coughing, or recurrent respiratory infections like tuberculosis (TB) or chronic bronchitis may develop as immunity weakens.

10. Neurological symptoms

Memory loss, confusion, and concentration problems may occur in later stages due to the virus's effects on the nervous system or related conditions like meningitis.

If someone experiences these symptoms and has risk factors for HIV, seeking immediate medical attention and testing is crucial. Early diagnosis and treatment with antiretroviral therapy (ART) can prevent HIV from progressing to AIDS.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.