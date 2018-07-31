Some Common Workout Mistakes You Might Be Making

Workout mistakes: Exercise only as much as your body allows

Workouts are meant for more than just building muscle mass and weight loss. Some people spend hours in the gym to keep themselves fit forever and some do the same to reduce their stress. Put the sad part is that many people end up making some workout mistakes. Yes, workouts can give you all the benefits you seek only if you practice them the right way. While exercising the right way can help you achieve the perfect physique, proper body movement and more; making workout mistakes could harm your health.

Experts point out some of the most common workout mistakes you are likely to make. Keep reading...

1. Taking small steps while practicing lunges

Lunges target your upper thigh and hip muscles. One of the most common workout mistakes people make while practicing lunges is taking small steps. It puts pressure on the knee ahead of the front foot. You must push your heel down to the ground to ensure that the knee does not move ahead of the heel.

2. Letting the knees cave in

Letting your knees cave in is also one of the most common workout mistakes. Doing this can place a great deal of stress on the knees which may result in injuries. This can happen while practicing weight lifting workouts like squats. You must bend your knees to avoid too much stress. Clench the side muscles of the hip to prevent the knees from buckling under the weight.

3. Jogging on heels

Some workout mistakes can make you feel tired very easily; jogging on heels is one of them. This can shake your ankles, hips and knees and in worst cases can result in an injury. You can also run on the balls of your feet to avoid the shock.

4. Improper neck positions

Bad neck positioning is another common workout mistake which most people end up making. While practicing deadlifts, squats and push-ups, people look ahead. However, this places stress on the cervical spine. Instead, point your chin down to make a double chin; this will reduce exertion experienced while practicing squats.

5. Raising elbows too high on a bench press

Raising elbows too high on a bench press also a part of the common workout mistakes list. This can put too much pressure on your shoulders and can cause injury. It can also make the exercise difficult because the bar then has to travel a longer distance. To prevent this, keep the elbows close to your chest.

Experts give some additional tips to avoid making workout mistakes at the gym.

1. Exercise only as much as your body allows.

2. Warm up and stretching is a must.

3. Lift weight only with trainer's instructions.

4. Have a light breakfast before working out. Working out on an empty stomach can make you feel lethargic.

5. Stretching and warm up is recommended after workouts as well.

6. Keep yourself hydrated before and after workouts.

7. Take a shower after workouts to avoid infections and a smelly body.

With inputs from IANS