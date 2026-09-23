Vaginal discharge is often treated as something embarrassing, but health expert Rashi Chowdhary says women should understand that it is a normal part of the body cycle. Many women grow up hearing that discharge means something is wrong.

This worries women and makes them search for ways to stop it. Chowdhary explains that cervical mucus naturally changes during the menstrual cycle because of changes in hormones. Its amount, colour and texture may look different at different times. Knowing these changes can help women understand their bodies better.

At the same time, not every change should be ignored. Discharge with a strong smell, itching, burning or a sudden change from your usual pattern may need medical attention. A healthy vagina does not need to be completely dry all the time. Understanding what is normal for your own body can help you notice when something truly needs attention.

On Instagram, Rashi Chowdhary shares, “Women were taught that white discharge is dirty and it's something that we should be ashamed of. It's actually the only free hormone report that your body hands to you every single day almost. Five types, and each type tells you exactly where your estrogen is.”

During the first stage, there may be very little or no mucus, and the vagina may feel dry. This happens when “estrogen is at its lowest and the cervix is closed.”

In the second stage, the discharge can become thick and sticky without stretching. As estrogen starts to rise, some women may “start feeling your boobs become slightly perkier. You will definitely feel a little bit more pull towards your partner sexually.”

The third stage brings a creamy discharge “literally like lotion.” After this, estrogen rises more, and the discharge may become wetter and slippery. This is when the body “has started getting ready to conceive.”

In the final stage, the discharge can become clear, stretchy and slippery, similar to raw egg white. Chowdhary explained that this usually happens when estrogen is at its highest, “right before ovulation.”

Rashi Chowdhary explains that in a typical 28-day menstrual cycle, clear and stretchy cervical mucus may appear around days 11 to 15, but the timing can differ from woman to woman. This type of mucus can help sperm survive inside the reproductive tract for up to five days.

The egg, on the other hand, usually remains available for 12 to 24 hours after ovulation. After ovulation, progesterone levels rise within the next day or two. This can make the cervical mucus thicker or cause it to disappear.

Chowdhary says that women who are not planning a pregnancy can still observe changes in their cervical mucus. She explains that the amount can be different for every woman, but if clear and stretchy, egg white like mucus never appears and periods are also very irregular, it may be worth discussing with a doctor.

Also Read: Understanding The Pregnant Workers Fairness Act And Rights For Nursing Mothers At Work