Many women today are constantly juggling multiple responsibilities while trying to stay healthy, focused and successful. Nutritionist Deepsikha Jain has now shared three simple yet impactful lifestyle habits that she believes can help ambitious women improve their overall well-being and performance. The advice focuses on building consistency, better energy levels and long-term balance in everyday life.

In a video shared on Instagram, Deepsikha says, "If you're a girl who's ambitious, has goals to achieve and wants to thrive, then here are three things that you definitely should do."

Lifestyle Changes That Can Help Women Thrive

1. Lift weights

Lifting weights is one of the most transformative lifestyle changes a woman can make to protect her long-term health. "The moment you start lifting weights, you build muscle mass. Better muscle mass means better blood sugars, better hormones, you have better energy levels and productivity at work, helping you thrive more," the nutritionist shares.

2. Early dinner

An early dinner, typically eaten between 5:30 pm and 7 pm, is one of the most effective ways to align your nutrition with your strength training. Early dinners can actually stop the cortisol spikes in the night that can actually help you sleep like a baby, recover better and you end up waking up feeling so much less bloated," she adds.

3. Marry well

In the context of thriving and building a strong life, "marrying well" does not refer to wealth or social status. Instead, it means choosing a life partner who actively supports you. "You need somebody who's going to support your goals, understand your ambition and also help you grow better. So don't settle for less and start doing these three things," Deepsikha concludes.

These steps will help you build the ultimate physical, metabolic and emotional foundation to truly thrive.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.