Wired bras have been used by women for many years, but questions about their safety and comfort continue to cause confusion. Some believe that wearing an underwire bra can lead to breast cancer, while others feel these bras are uncomfortable and should be avoided. Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal explains that wearing a wired bra does not cause breast cancer. She also points out that the right bra can give good support and help women feel comfortable throughout the day. The important thing is to choose a bra that fits properly and shouldn't be too tight.

In a recent Instagram post, the health expert busted some common myths related to wired and underwired bras.

According to Nmami Agarwal, wired bras do not cause cancer because there is no proof that they harm breast health. Women can choose to wear them based on their comfort. She also explained that having large breasts does not always cause back pain. If a bra feels uncomfortable, it might be the wrong size, so one should choose the correct one.

Another common myth is that not wearing a bra makes breasts sag. However, breasts can sag over time due to gravity and changes in the muscles and skin, even if a woman wears a bra or not.

Agarwal also clears the fear that black bras can cause cancer. She explained that bras of any colour do not cause the disease. She added that wearing two bras at once does not necessarily give better support and it'll only make a person feel uncomfortable.

According to Dr Therese Bevers, M.D., medical director of MD Anderson's Lyda Hill Cancer Prevention Center, there is no scientific proof that underwire bras cause breast cancer. She explained that although cancer can develop in different parts of the breast, the wire in a bra does not cause the disease in any way.

She also explained that pain is not a common sign of breast cancer, as most breast cancers do not cause pain. Women can continue wearing wired bras if they feel comfortable in them. Doctors do not advise women to avoid these bras unless they are still recovering from a mastectomy, which is surgery to remove breast tissue.