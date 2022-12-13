Winter Foods: Here Are 4 Reasons Why You Should Eat More Cabbage

Cruciferous vegetables like cabbage contain many different antioxidants

In one of her recent Instagram posts, nutritionist Lovneet Batra shares 4 benefits of eating cabbage. She writes, “Cabbage popularly called patta gobi in India is one of the most important vegetables grown worldwide. It belongs to the family Cruciferae, which includes broccoli, cauliflower, and kale. Despite its impressive nutrient content, cabbage is often overlooked but the benefits you can derive from this cruciferous vegetable will surely compel you to include it in your diet.”

Here are four benefits of eating cabbage as shared by the nutritionist:

1. Cancer Prevention

The sulfur-containing compound, sulforaphane, which gives these vegetables their bitter taste, is also what specifically gives them their cancer-fighting power. Sulforaphane has been shown to inhibit the progression of cancer cells. Anthocyanins, the powerful antioxidants that give red cabbage its vibrant color, have been shown to slow the formation and even kill already-formed cancer cells

2. Help keep inflammation in Check

Cruciferous vegetables like cabbage contain many different antioxidants that have been shown to reduce chronic inflammation. Sulforaphane, kaempferol, and other antioxidants found in this remarkable group of plants are likely responsible for their anti-inflammatory effect.

3. Supports Brain Health

Cabbage may be rich in vitamin K, iodine, and antioxidants like anthocyanins. These elements can be beneficial as building blocks for the brain. According to studies cruciferous vegetables like cabbage may help in reducing levels of bad tau proteins that are found in the brains of Alzheimer's patients.

4. May lower Blood Pressure

Potassium helps keep blood pressure within a healthy range. Increasing your intake of potassium-rich foods like cabbage may help lower high blood pressure levels.

She ends by saying, “So, consider incorporating cabbage in your diet.”

Look at her post:

Add cabbage to your diet to obtain these benefits.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.