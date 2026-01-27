Cauliflower, Cabbage Or Broccoli: Which One Is The Healthiest?

Cabbage, broccoli, and cauliflower belong to the cruciferous vegetable family. These vegetables are characterised by their leafy, robust structure and unique flavour profile, and they are highly valued for their nutritional benefits. In India, these cruciferous vegetables are widely available, particularly during the winter season. However, most individuals are still unversed in the benefits of these vegetables and their unique properties. While all three are nutritional powerhouses, they offer distinct advantages depending on your health goals. These three vegetables share several powerful benefits, including high fibre content for digestion, sulforaphane for cancer prevention, and cardiovascular support; however, they differ significantly in their specific nutrient densities. Here's a complete breakdown of their nutrient profile, which will help you determine which one is healthier.

Health benefits of cabbage, broccoli and cauliflower

1. Cabbage

Cabbage is low in calories but high in dietary fibre, vitamin C, vitamin K, folate, and various antioxidants. It is exceptionally high in glutamine, which helps heal the gut lining. Red cabbage varieties specifically contain anthocyanins that support heart health and lower blood pressure.

Cabbage supports digestive health due to its high fibre content, aids in weight management, and has anti-inflammatory properties. Cabbage is also known to support heart health and contains compounds that may help reduce the risk of certain cancers.

2. Broccoli

Broccoli is rich in essential vitamins and folate, and contains more protein than most vegetables. It is also a good source of calcium, iron, and various phytonutrients.

Broccoli is the most nutrient-dense of the three. It contains significantly more vitamin C for immunity, vitamin K for bone health, and vitamin A for eye protection.

Broccoli is also known for its cancer-fighting properties as it contains sulforaphane, a compound linked to reducing the risk of cancer. Additionally, it aids in detoxification, supports immune function, and promotes healthy skin due to its high antioxidant content.

3. Cauliflower

Cauliflower is an excellent source of vitamins C, K, and B6, folate, and fibre. It is also an excellent source of choline, a nutrient essential for brain development, memory, and nervous system function. Being low-carb and lower in calories, it is a superior substitute for grains in weight-loss diets.

Cabbage Vs Broccoli Vs Cauliflower

Broccoli is best known for its sulforaphane, which has strong anti-cancer properties. Cauliflower also contains antioxidants, but in lesser amounts compared to broccoli. Caloric density: All three are low in calories, but cauliflower is the lightest, followed by cabbage.

Final verdict

While all three vegetables offer unique health benefits and are nutritious in their own right, broccoli is the healthiest of the three. Its high levels of essential vitamins, powerful antioxidants, and anti-cancer properties give it an edge over cabbage and cauliflower. However, incorporating a variety of cruciferous vegetables can provide a wide range of health benefits, so it's best to enjoy them all as part of a balanced diet.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.