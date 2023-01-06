Beginner Yoga Poses For Strong Immunity This Winter Season

Exercise increases our metabolism, and if you choose the correct form of exercise, it can also strengthen your respiratory system and boost your immunity. Yoga is an excellent way to build lung strength because COVID-19 is an illness of the upper respiratory system, which makes it important to reduce your risk of different infectious diseases in winter.
Science has confirmed the many health advantages of this traditional Indian form of exercise. Simple yoga poses can be practiced before and after infection to boost immunity and strengthen the lungs' muscles. Read on as we share step-by-step yoga poses that may help beginners boost immunity for the winter season.
Beginner yoga poses to boost immunity:
1. Bhujangasana
- Lie on the floor, face facing the ground
- Now, place your palms on your sides and slowly lift your torso
- At this point, the only body parts touching the ground should be your palms and lower body
- Hold this position for 30 seconds and release
- Repeat 3-4 times daily
2. Adho Mukha Svanasana
- Lay flat on the ground facing the floor
- Slowly lift your torso and form a mountain-like structure with your body
- Your palms need to be farther apart and reaching outwards (in comparison to your shoulders)
- On the other hand, your feet need to be placed next to each other
- At this point, the only body parts touching the ground should be your palms and feet
- Your face needs to be facing inwards and downwards, at the same angle as the arms
- Your body must form a triangle (your hands, hips, and feet being the corners)
- Hold this position for a few seconds and repeat 10 times at least
3. Uttanasana
- Stand straight
- Now, slowly bend forward
- The goal is to place your palms on the floor (folding your body in half)
- Touching your toes may also be enough if you are unable to bend far enough. As discussed above, this position can be modified. Hence, taking your hands as far toward the floor as they can is adequate and helpful.
- At this point, your face is supposed to be facing your legs, the top of your head facing the floor
- Repeat this a few times in small intervals
4. Paschimottanasana
- Sit straight in your legs straight in front of you
- In this position, your feet's soles should be facing front
- Slowly bring your torso closer to your legs and as far as possible
- You can use your hands to hold your feet, this may increase how far you can reach
- In this position, your stomach and chest are supposed to be touching your thighs
- Your face can be facing the front or towards the legs, whichever may be comfortable
- Hold this position for 10-20 seconds and sit back up
- You can repeat it a few times based on your convenience
5. Balasana
- Sit straight with your legs folded
- At this point, your feet are supposed to be facing upwards
- Now, slowly bend your torso forward on the floor
- At this point, your arms should be extending forward as well, as far as possible
- Your face should also be facing the floor as well as your palms
- Your calves, forehead, and palms should all be touching the ground in this position
- As it only stretches your body and is a resting pose, it provides comfort and relaxation
- Hold this position for 10-15 seconds and perform 4-5 sets daily.
6. Dhanurasana
- Lie on your stomach with your hands at your sides and your legs straight
- Bring your feet as near to your buttocks as you can while bending your knees back
- Gently grip your ankles with your rear arm
- Make sure your hips and knees are in the same space
- Lift your thighs just a little bit off the ground as you draw your feet closer to your torso
- Lift both your head and chest at the same moment
- Maintain a flat pelvis on the ground
- Maintain for 4–5 breaths
- Maintain a mild stretch that is comfortable for you if breathing is difficult
- Some folks might decide to omit this action
Add these yoga poses to your workout routine this winter to boost your immunity.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.