Will You Be On Thyroid Medication Forever? Gynaecologist Answers

Many people diagnosed with Hypothyroidism often wonder if taking thyroid medication means a lifetime commitment. While this is a common concern, it's important to understand what the medicine actually does. Thyroid medication doesn't cure the underlying condition; it replaces the hormone your thyroid cannot produce in sufficient amounts. Stopping it suddenly can cause symptoms like fatigue, weight gain, hair loss, irregular periods and fertility issues to return. Dr Anjali Kumar explains why it is a safe option for managing the condition.

In a video shared on Instagram, she says, "'Once I start taking my thyroid medicine, will I have to take it for life?' This is one of the most common questions I get from patients on medication for thyroid disorders. So let's clear that."

What is hypothyroidism?

Hypothyroidism is a condition in which the butterfly-shaped thyroid gland in the neck does not produce enough hormones to meet the body's needs. These hormones regulate metabolism, energy and overall body function, so low levels can slow down many bodily processes.

Why you may need thyroid medicine for life?

If you are diagnosed with hypothyroidism, doctors usually prescribe Levothyroxine, which replaces the hormone thyroxine. When symptoms improve and reports return to normal, it is natural to wonder if the medicine is still necessary.

However, thyroid medication does not fix the gland or address the root cause. As Dr Kumar explains, it simply replaces the hormone your thyroid is unable to produce in adequate amounts.

Why shouldn't you stop it suddenly?

If the medication is stopped once reports look normal, thyroid hormone levels can drop again. Symptoms such as tiredness, weight gain, hair fall, irregular periods and fertility issues may return.

"I know the idea of lifetime medication sounds scary, but this is not an addiction. You are not dependent on the medicine — your body is dependent on thyroxine for proper functioning," she says.

Can the dosage be adjusted?

Yes, in mild or temporary cases, the dosage may be reduced or even stopped under medical supervision. However, for many people, it is a long-term or lifelong replacement therapy. Taking thyroid medication regularly helps keep hormones balanced and supports overall body function.

"Don't fear the medicine. It is not harming you. It is helping your body do what it cannot do on its own," the doctor concludes.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.