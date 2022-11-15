Here's Why You Should Add Mustard Leaves To Your Winter Diet

Mustard greens have lutein and zeaxanthin in their antioxidant profile that improve eyes health

The winter season is here and it's time to add all the seasonal foods to diet. When listing winter foods, you cannot ignore mustard leaves. In one of her recent Instagram posts, nutritionist Lovneet Batra shares the many benefits of mustard leaves under her series, “Food in Focus”. She lists that mustard leaves have various benefits and one must add the goodness to their diet. “Like other dark leafy vegetables, mustard greens deliver a lot of flavour along with distinct nutritive value," she mentions in the video. Let's take a look at some amazing benefits of mustard leaves.

Winter diet: Health benefits of mustard leaves

1. Excellent source of Vitamin K

Mustard greens are a phenomenal source of vitamin K. Vitamin K helps keep your bones strong in addition to its involvement in heart health. Vitamin K is also best known for its vital role in helping with blood clotting.

2. May have anticancer effects

In addition to powerful antioxidants, which may have anticancer effects, mustard greens are high in a group of beneficial plant compounds called glucosinolates. Glucosinolates have been shown to help protect cells against DNA damage and prevent the growth of cancerous cells.

3. Maintains heart health

Mustard greens contain a high concentration of vitamin C, flavonoids, and beta-carotene, which help prevent and reduce the risk of death from cardiovascular diseases. Mustard greens contain compounds that help bind bile acids in the digestive system, which helps lower cholesterol levels.

4. Support Eye Health

Mustard greens have lutein and zeaxanthin in their antioxidant profile. These two nutrients are crucial for keeping healthy eyes and may help reduce age-related vision loss, according to research.”

Take a look at her post:

Add mustard leaves to your diet to absorb these benefits!

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.