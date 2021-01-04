Mustard Leaves Health Benefits: Here's How Sarson Is A Perfect Fit For Your Winter Diet

Winter diet: Mustard leaves are loaded with vitamin C, A and K

One of the common winter delights is saag. Green leafy vegetables mainly sarson or mustard leaves are used in the preparation. Mustard leaves are commonly available during the winter season. These are not only delicious but loaded with several health benefits. Mustard leaves contain fewer calories and a variety of essential vitamins and minerals. Not just sarson ka saag, these leaves can be boiled, stir-fried or steamed for preparation for different foods. Here are some notable health benefits of this green leafy vegetable you should not miss during the winter season.

Mustard leaves health benefits

Nutritionist Ridhima Batra took to Instagram to share the health benefits of sarson leaves and why you should not miss this winter leafy vegetable.

"Winter is the time when vegetable markets are loaded with lush green leafy vegetables. Sarson ka Saag is a vegetarian dish which is made using seasonal mustard (sarson) leaves along with other leafy veggies like bathua, spinach and radish leaves," Batra writes in her post.

Mustard leaves can help boost immunity

She further adds, "Mustard leaves are one of the most nutritious foods you can eat, as they're low in calories yet rich in fiber and micronutrients. These leaves can supply the greatest amounts of three powerful antioxidants: vitamin K, A and C. Also, they are an excellent source of manganese, folate and vitamin E. Together they provide wonderful benefits to people struggling with asthma, heart diseases and menopausal symptoms."

May help boost immunity- Mustard leaves are loaded with vitamin C that plays a major role in boosting immunity.

Prevents chronic diseases- Antioxidants present in mustard leaves help the body fight against free radicals and prevent several diseases.

Good for eye health- Sarson leaves are a good source of vitamin A is beneficial to your eye health. Vitamin A is also helpful to your skin and immune system.

Improves heart health- Most green leafy vegetables can help boost heart health by lowering cholesterol levels and other heart disease risk factors.

You can prepare green juice or salad with mustard leaves

Know how to add these to diet

Sarson ka saag is one of the common dishes prepared with mustard leaves. Other than this desi dish, you can cook mustard leaves with lentils or add it to soups, pasta, salads, smoothies or juices.

Cautions!

"People using anticoagulants or those with known oxalate kidney stones should limit their intake of mustard leaves," Batra adds to her post.

(Ms. Ridhima Batra is a Certified Diabetic Educator, Sports Nutritionist and Founder of Nutrition Defined)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.