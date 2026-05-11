Why Doctors Warn Against Consuming Unripe Watermelon

Unripe watermelon or whitish watermelon may be tempting to eat in summer, as people think it has high water content. But consuming it, especially in large portions, can irritate the gut, causing bloating, acidity, or even severe gastric distress. The pale flesh and sour or bitter taste from unripe watermelon can lower sugar content but increase a high dose of higher resistant starch. The harder texture can slow digestion, as it can take time to pass through the digestive system.

The unripe fruit tends to cause digestive upset, as the Food Bioscience journal details that consuming unripe watermelon can irritate the intestinal lining of the stomach. This is why people need to be careful about their unripe watermelon consumption and make sure they eat only ripe watermelon. Furthermore, a review published in the Frontiers of Genetics details that eating unripe watermelon can trigger loss of bioactive compounds like lycopene, affecting flesh colour and reducing nutritional value.

Why Unripe Watermelon Can Upset Your Stomach

The Journal of Food Measurement and Characterisation mentions that consuming unripe watermelon can introduce your gut to certain compounds that make it extra hard for the stomach to perform its normal functioning.

The presence of resistant starch can lead to increased fermentation in the gut, which can delay normal digestion.

Poor enzyme breakdown in summer heat can make it difficult for the stomach to metabolise the compounds.

This delay can initiate stomach issues such as bloating, cramps, and even loose motions.

Dr Anukalp Prakash, Consultant Gastroenterologist, Delhi-NCR region, explains, "Watermelon in general is hydrating, but when it is unripe, its carbohydrate composition can ferment in the gut, especially if digestion is already slowed by heat. This may lead to bloating, discomfort, and stomach cramps."

Also Read: A Gastroenterologist Explains How Watermelon Consumption Affects Post-Meal Bloating

Unripe Watermelon And The Risk Of Digestive Distress

These normal health risks can be specifically increased for certain groups of people; you need to know the following to make sure your digestive system doesn't pay the price of eating unripe watermelon:

IBS (Irritable Bowel Syndrome) patients need to be careful, as their sensitive stomachs can get triggered.

Elderly people need to avoid eating unripe watermelon, as their digestive system is slower due to age.

Children have an underdeveloped digestive system that needs to consume foods that can be effectively broken down by the stomach.

People eating watermelon after meals or at night need to change their timing to make sure that they don't suffer from digestive issues.

Can Unripe Watermelon Be Unsafe In Summer?

Unripe watermelons can become unsafe in summers if they are cut and kept exposed to pathogens and microbes. There is even a higher risk if the fruit is:

Force-harvesting the unripe watermelon can have an altered nutritional profile.

Poorly stored fruit can easily become contaminated.

Cut and left unrefrigerated, then the water content and its properties can change.

Summer heat tends to accelerate bacterial growth, and this increases the chances of developing serious bacterial infections.

When Watermelon Becomes Harder To Digest

When watermelon is consumed at night or after meals, the high water content and low ripeness can have a negative impact on the stomach.

Dr Bimal Kumar Sahu, Senior Consultant of Gastroenterology, Artemis Hospitals, Gurgaon, explains, "Watermelon already contains over 90 per cent water. When digestion is weak, such as in heat stress or after meals, even slight changes in the fruit's composition, like underripeness, can cause heaviness, bloating, and acidity."

Also Read: Does Drinking Water After Eating Watermelon Or Muskmelon Cause Indigestion?

Who Should Strictly Avoid Unripe Watermelon

Unripe watermelon should not be eaten by people who have specific medical conditions, as the severity of side effects can be challenging. Here is who should avoid eating unripe watermelon:

People with diabetes should be careful, as their blood sugar levels can spike and their digestive system could suffer from potential side-effects.

Those with Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) or acid reflux need to be specifically careful, as unripe watermelon could trigger a severe crisis in their gut functioning.

Small children need to be careful as their systems are not able to metabolise the unripe fruit.

The elderly with slow digestion should be wary of consuming unripe watermelon, as its impact could cause digestive distress.

Doctors say watermelon is safest and most beneficial only when fully ripe and consumed correctly. In peak summer heat, unripe watermelon can strain digestion, making mindful fruit selection a key part of gut health.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.