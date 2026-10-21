Healthcare is increasingly about more than treating illness. From making medical services accessible to supporting patient wellbeing, hospitals have an important role in building healthier and more resilient communities. At a time when India is navigating the challenges of healthcare affordability, access and quality, the responsibilities of healthcare institutions extend beyond their clinical facilities into the communities they serve.

Rajiv Mehta, Permanent Trustee for Life at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital & Research Centre, is among the speakers at the NDTV World Summit 2026, where he will participate in a session titled "Building Community Resilience through Health and Livelihood".

Scheduled for October 22 and 23 in New Delhi, the summit brings together leaders from politics, business, technology, healthcare and culture to discuss the forces shaping India's future.

Mehta's participation brings the institutional and community dimensions of healthcare into focus. Hospitals are not only centres for diagnosis and treatment; they can also contribute through health awareness, preventive initiatives, patient support and outreach programmes.

As India works towards a healthcare system that is more accessible and responsive to its diverse population, the relationship between health, livelihoods and community wellbeing is an important part of the conversation.

Who Is Rajiv Mehta?

Rajiv K. Mehta is a Permanent Trustee for Life at Lilavati Hospital & Research Centre in Mumbai. He is one of the sons of the hospital's founders, late Kishor Kirtilal Mehta and Charuben Kishor Mehta, alongside his brothers Rajesh Mehta and Prashant Mehta, who are also permanent trustees.

According to the hospital's official website, the institution entered a new phase in December 2023, with its board establishing renewed goals and a refreshed approach to healthcare delivery.

Mehta's public professional profile reflects his association with the hospital and its focus on patient care, healthcare innovation and community engagement.

Rajiv Mehta's Role At Lilavati Hospital

Lilavati Hospital & Research Centre is a multispecialty healthcare institution in Mumbai. Its stated approach combines medical services with an emphasis on patient care and community initiatives.

The hospital's work beyond clinical treatment includes health camps and screening initiatives. Its social initiatives page, for instance, documents a heart-health camp in Palanpur that included medical assessments, blood tests and dietary and physiotherapy advice.

Such programmes illustrate how hospitals can take healthcare services beyond their premises, particularly for people who may face barriers to accessing preventive assessments.

For India, where access to healthcare varies across income groups and locations, community outreach can complement hospital-based treatment. Screening, health education and timely referrals can help people recognise potential health risks and seek medical advice earlier.

However, the impact of such initiatives depends on sustained follow-up, access to affordable treatment and the availability of appropriate medical services.

What Will Rajiv Mehta Discuss At NDTV World Summit 2026?

Mehta will speak at the session titled "Building Community Resilience through Health and Livelihood" on October 22 at 12:55 PM, according to the summit's published agenda.

The session's theme connects two closely linked aspects of wellbeing. Poor health can affect a person's ability to work and earn a living, while financial insecurity can make it harder to afford treatment, seek preventive care or manage long-term illnesses. Strengthening community resilience therefore requires more than hospital infrastructure. It also involves improving awareness, supporting preventive healthcare and considering the social and economic circumstances that influence health outcomes.

Mehta's participation will bring a healthcare institution's perspective to this wider discussion.

As India considers the future of healthcare, community outreach, patient-centred services and the links between health and livelihoods remain important priorities. Rajiv Mehta's participation at the NDTV World Summit 2026 places these questions within a broader conversation about building resilient communities and a more responsive healthcare ecosystem.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.