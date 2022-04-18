What's The Right Face Wash For Your Skin? Here's A Guide

The facewash you use on your skin must be appropriate for your skin type

Every skin is unique, with its own set of characteristics and texture. When you realise your skin type, you won't be able to settle for just any facewash. The facewash you use on your skin must be appropriate for your skin type. Many of you are aware of this, but are unsure of the best option. There is no need to be concerned. Dermatologist Dr Jaishree Sharad addressed the issue in a recent Instagram post. For starters, she explained why and how to correctly use a facewash. Here are a few examples.

1. Essentially, a face wash helps maintain skin hygiene and works to remove dead skin cells, sweat, dirt, grime, and makeup from the surface of the skin.

2. Ideally, you should cleanse your face twice a day once in the morning and once at night.

3. Use a face wash keeping in mind your existing skin conditions such as acne, rosacea, and the climate that you live in.

What type of face wash should you use for dry skin?

1. If you possess dry, flaky skin opt for a gentle face wash with added moisturisers and super fatty acids including petrolatum, lanolin, mineral oil, cocoa butter, glycerine, shea butter, and ceramides.

2. You can also make use of those products that contain natural ingredients such as jojoba oil, coconut oil, Aloe vera, soybean oil, and olive oil.

3. Avoid soaps with a high pH value, anti-bacterial or exfoliating properties, as they have the potential to irritate the skin.

What type of face wash should you use for oily skin?

1. Those with oily, acne-prone skin opt for a face wash that foams gently.

2. Pick exfoliating ingredients such as salicylic acid, glycolic acid, lactic acid, or botanicals including Aloe vera, tea tree oil, or grapeseed oil, as they can help balance excessive oil production.

3. However, if you tend to break out easily or are consuming acne-specific medication-choose a gentle, non-soap cleanser for your skin.

What type of face wash should you use for combination skin?

1. If you have a combination skin type such as an oily T-zone with dry skin, pick a face wash that is neither too drying nor too moisturising.

2. Alternatively, use a specific kind of cleanser ideal for your oily T-zone, and a moisturising one for the rest of your face.

What type of face wash should you use for sensitive skin?

Do you tend to develop a rash with a face wash you pick off of the shelf? If yes, you possess sensitive skin.

1. It is advised that you stay away from medicated face washes, along with the ones containing fragrance or alcohol, as these ingredients often irritate the skin.

2. Instead, pick a face wash with neutral to acidic pH, that has moisturising properties. Micellar water works best for sensitive skin and works to absorb dust and impurities, cleansing the skin thoroughly.

Follow these suggestions and add the right kind of facewash to your skincare routine.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.