What Is Fibremaxxing? How Safe Is This New Social Media Diet Trend

Fibremaxxing is the new viral trend in which social media users are loading up their meals with high-fibre foods. It is believed that this dietary pattern promotes smooth digestion and supports weight loss.

What is fibremaxxing?

Fibremaxxing encourages individuals to consume high-fibre foods, such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, and nuts, to promote digestive health, enhance satiety, and stabilise blood sugar levels. It also helps improve one's gut health.

Dietary guidelines recommend consumption of 25-30 grams of fibre per day. Fibremaxxing aims to meet or exceed the recommended daily fibre intake through diet and, sometimes with supplements.

Why is fibre so important?

Whole plant foods are the major sources of fibre.

Studies show that eating adequate amounts of fibre ensures healthy digestion and reduces the risk of chronic diseases. Fibre also supports gut health as it feeds the good bacteria in the gut.

Eating fibre-rich foods can also help you lose weight. Studies show that fibre promotes the feeling of fullness, reducing overall calorie intake.

Most fibre-rich foods have a low glycemic index which means decreased likelihood of blood sugar spikes. Additionally, fibre takes more time to digest than other carb-rich foods which means steady blood glucose.

Fibre can also help reduce cholesterol levels, improving overall heart health. It is also known to reduce colorectal cancer risk.

Fibre prevents and relieves constipation as it increases the bulk of stool, and speeds up the movement of stool through the intestine.

How to practice fibremaxxing

1. Increase fruit and vegetable intake

Incorporate a variety of colourful fruits and vegetables into your meals and snacks. It is generally advised to aim for at least five servings a day.

2. Choose whole grains

Whole grain products like whole wheat bread, brown rice, quinoa, and oats have higher fibre content than their refined counterparts.

3. Add legumes to your diet

Include beans, lentils, and chickpeas in soups, salads, and main dishes to boost fibre content.

4. Snack wisely

Choose high-fibre snacks such as popcorn, hummus with veggies, or whole grain crackers.

5. Stay hydrated

Drink plenty of water to help fibre do its job and prevent digestive discomfort.

Is fibremaxxing helpful?

No doubt fibre is crucial for your overall health. However, like any other food, eating too much fibre without proper hydration can cause some discomfort.

Sudden fibre overload can cause bloating, gas, IBS flare-ups, constipation, nutrient malabsorption and dehydration.

Focusing too heavily on fibre might lead to neglecting other important nutrients, so it's essential to maintain a balanced diet.

How to safely practice fibremaxxing

Increase your fibre intake gradually so that your body can get used to it.

Ensure you drink sufficient water, as fibre requires water to aid digestion and prevent constipation.

Mix sources of soluble (chia, oats, lentils) and insoluble (wheat bran, vegetables) fibre.

Before making any significant dietary changes, especially if you have underlying health conditions, consult an expert.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.