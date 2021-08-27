What Is Cholesterol? What Are Its Types? How To Improve Cholesterol Levels? Rujuta Diwekar Answers Them All

Unhealthy cholesterol levels can affect your heart health

Most of us link cholesterol to weight gain and fat but did you know that even a person considered thin can have high levels of cholesterol. This is exactly what celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar has explained in her latest video. Explaining that cholesterol should not be confused with fat, Rujuta said that cholesterol is technically known as Lipoprotein, and is made up of fats and proteins as the name suggests. She further said that cholesterol is divided into three categories, colloquially known as good, bad and very bad cholesterol.

Cholesterol: All you need to know about cholesterol

Explaining further she said that High-Density Lipoprotein (HDL) is good cholesterol as it has more protein and less fat, thereby protecting the heart. Low-Density Lipoprotein, on the other hand, has more fat when compared to HDL. "This is why it is called bad cholesterol but we are now learning that it is not as bad as it was made out to be. It has many roles such as making your hormones, synthesising vitamin D, has antioxidant qualities and helps in creating energy."

She then touched upon Very Low-Density Lipoprotein (VLDL) which is known as very bad cholesterol as it has low protein levels. She also spoke about triglycerides, which the expert said could be considered purely fat and added that the lower its level is, the better.

There are three types of cholesterol- HDL, LDL and VLDL, says the nutritionist

For people who are battling unfavourable cholesterol levels, the expert said that the focus is on improving the HDL values and reducing the triglyceride and VLDL values. When values are haphazard, it can lead to insulin resistance and diabetes in the long run, Rujuta said.

Focussing on the impact of food on cholesterol levels, Rujuta said that naturally fatty food such as eggs, milk and meat are not a cause for worry. "Eat as your grandmother would. If you are eating an egg, eat it whole. If you are a meat-eater, you can have it thrice a week and not every day."

She added that one need not avoid peanuts, cashew nuts and coconut but one must not pair them with alcohol as many do. She also said air frying is in no way better than deep frying. "What matters is the quantity," she said.

Speaking about cooking oils, she said that one must use oil depending on the region you are from. With regard to other contributing factors, she said that exercise, smoking, alcohol, genetic factors, age and gender all play a role in determining your cholesterol levels. "Diets that cut out facts, carbohydrates, and fasting for long hours can be bad for your cholesterol levels."

Rujuta Diwekar said that avoiding packaged foods can go a long way in bettering cholesterol levels. She said that it is important to exercise at least three hours a week to stay active, with special emphasis on strength training. She added that stress and lack of sleep are also reasons for heart and liver issues.

The focus is on not looking fit from the outside, but being fit on the inside, Rujuta Diwekar said.

