What Are The Foods You Should Eat Before And After A Run? Fitness Expert's Perspective

Optimum nutrition can help you go through a long duration running session

One of the most efficient ways of exercising and getting fit is running. On the face of it, running may seem to be a simple task - one which you perhaps do every day, even if it is unintentional. The best aspect of including running in your fitness routine is that it is one of the simplest forms of exercise (requires no equipment and can be done anytime, anywhere) which can help your get fitter and feel better. And while it may seem easy to do, it may be difficult for one to take up running on a regular basis. For starters, a person needs to build stamina to run for even 20 minutes in the beginning. And this stamina can be built slowly and gradually, with the help of optimum nutrition.

In this article, we will talk about nutritional requirements before and after a run. Eating the right kind of food can help in energising you and maximising the benefits achieved from running regularly.

We talk to fitness expert Simran Khosla, who suggests a few quick and easy meal options to have before and after a run.

What to eat before a run?

Simran says that a cup of black coffee, 1 fresh and seasonal fruit along with 20 to 25 nuts are good options to have before a run. You can have these around 15 to 20 minutes before you go for a run.

Black coffee can provide you with a dash of caffeine for giving a boost to your metabolism and fat burning. It can make you feel energised and also helps in enhancing performance during a workout. You are likely to be more alert during workout after having black coffee.

Fruit, on the other hand, contains simple carbs that provide you with instant energy before going for a run. Nutrient dense nuts help in keeping you going through a long-duration work by keeping you energised throughout.

Consuming nuts before going for a run can keep you energised

What to eat after a run?

You should consume your post run meal within 10 to 20 minutes after a run. According to Simran, your post-run meal should contain a good amount of proteins, carbs and even some micronutrients.

Foods like egg omelette prepared with green veggies and sweet potatoes, or chicken and rice, rajma/chole rice, dal rice are all good meal options after a run. "Sweet potato pancakes and banana pancakes also make for a good after-run meal," says Simran.

Also these meal options contain a combination of proteins and carbs. Proteins help in building muscles after a workout and carbs help in replenishing glycogen stores in the body.

So, the next time you rev up for a refreshing run, make sure you keep your nutrition on point. It can help in maximising benefits of your workout along with facilitating weight loss in a healthy way.

(Simran Khosla is fitness and nutrition specialist at Butt Like An Apricot)

