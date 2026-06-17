The digestive system influences metabolism, which determines nutrient processing. Digestive problems like bloating and sluggish digestion can impact fat reduction. Remedies such as ajwain, methi, and jeera water can address these issues, particularly when consumed after meals to curb fat storage. Consuming post-meal drinks for weight management is popular, as they foster beneficial gut bacteria. When gut functioning is optimal, then the brain and body function at their maximum capacity, and productivity improves. Research published in the Food Measurement and Characterisation journal highlights that when ajwain is roasted and soaked in water, the resulting drink can aid in weight loss. When it comes to methi water and its effects on weight loss, it is considered to be a potent way to avoid fat storage, as mentioned in the Journal of Science, Agriculture, and Engineering.

Ajwain Water: How It Supports Digestion And Fat Loss

Research published in the Journal of Food Measurement and Characterisation mentions that ajwain contains thymol that can improve digestion. This happens as the carom seeds help reduce bloating and gas. It can also support metabolism indirectly, which makes it important for people to opt for ajwain water to support digestion and fat loss.

The benefits of ajwain water can be as follows:

Relieves indigestion

Reduces bloating

Improves nutrient absorption

It is important to understand that ajwain water has limitations, as it is a natural remedy. There is limited direct fat-burning evidence that makes a supportive aid for weight loss.

Methi Water: The Metabolism Booster

A review published in the Open Biology journal confirms that methi water that is prepared by soaking methi seeds provides the soluble fibre (galactomannan), which controls appetite and blood sugar levels.

It can even reduce hunger cravings that control the amount of fat that is stored in the body, acting as an effective way to lose weight.

The benefits of methi water can be as follows:

Supports weight loss via appetite control

Improves insulin sensitivity

Aids fat metabolism

The metabolic health booster is a superfood that contains compounds and properties that eliminate the deposition of bad fats in the body and help it lose weight faster.

Also Read: What Happens To Your Body After Drinking Ajwain Water?

Jeera Water: The Digestive Fat Burner

Research published in the Journal of Obesity details that jeera water contains cuminaldehyde (digestive enzyme stimulant) that is known to improve digestion and nutrient breakdown.

Jeera water can also enhance fat metabolism, which makes it better for weight loss, as when the metabolism is boosted, it can help with maintaining a healthy weight.

The benefits of jeera water can be the following:

Reduces bloating

Supports fat breakdown

Improves gut health

Jeera water has benefits for weight loss, but it also has limitations, as consuming it solely cannot result in weight loss.

Also Read: Jeera Water: The Harvard-Approved Secret For Metabolism And Digestion

Ajwain vs Methi vs Jeera Water: Which Is Best?

The choice between the trio of natural remedies depends on the purpose you are seeking to solve.

For digestion, ajwain and jeera water are beneficial, but their dose and timing need to be figured out by a dietician and nutritionist based on your body's needs.

For weight loss, methi water works best, as it functions as an appetite suppressant and for blood sugar control.

For bloating, ajwain water is best, as it contains compounds and properties that help ease gastric functioning.

Note: Ajwain, jeera, or methi water are not miracle fat-burning cures, but they have properties that support weight loss actively.

Best Way To Consume These Drinks

If you are seeking to prepare ajwain, jeera, or methi water, then you need to keep these aspects in mind:

Warm water works best, as the seeds can release their properties more quickly.

Post-meal for digestion is best, as your digestive system has a buffer to absorb the health benefits of these seeds.

Morning (methi) for appetite control is best, as its effect is most potent at this time of the day.

Avoid excess intake, as it can trigger side effects.

Who Should Avoid These Drinks?

These drinks for weight loss should be avoided by:

Pregnant women need to be careful and consult their doctor for a safe approach to consuming these natural remedies.

People with low BP or medication interactions should be as careful as possible, as reactions can happen.

Sensitive stomachs should be careful, as each of these seeds has potent digestive properties.

Ajwain, methi, and jeera water are better for specific functions, but how much is consumed and when can offer varying effects.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.