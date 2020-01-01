Weight Management: Watch Your Weight With Yoga This Festive Season

Weight management: Yoga can help you fight weight gain during the festive season

Highlights Yoga can help you manage weight

During holidays practice yoga for better weight

Here are some yoga poses for weight management

Festivals are the most exciting days of the calendar. Everyone looks forward to the festive season as they tend to signify new beginnings in one's life. New Year plans usually include making resolutions for weight loss, fitness goals, reaching a certain target weight etc. Preparations begin well a week or two weeks in advance when plans are made, and shopping lists are created and the whole family gets involved. In the throes of all this excitement, health usually takes a backseat. Festivals are all about celebrating with the choicest of food, sweets and other specialities.

Allow these auspicious times to hold a special significance in your lives for more reasons than one. Let your focus rest on both the festivities, and also in taking care of yourself. While there should always be room for guilt-free indulgence, this cannot be at the cost of your mental peace. In order to enjoy the Mithais and ghee-laden sweets of any festive season, start by incorporating a fitness routine into your days. Yoga is a wonderful way to reach this level of holistic health and fitness. Follow these recommended yoga practices of asanas, pranayama and Surya Namaskar to stay in shape despite the desire to pamper your taste buds.

Weight management: Tips to control weight during the festive season

1. Kapal Bhati

In Sanskrit, 'Kapal' means skull and 'bhati' means 'shining/illuminating'. Therefore, this Kapalbhati Pranayam is also known as Skull Shining Breathing Technique.

Method

Sit in any comfortable pose (such as Sukhasan, Ardhapadmasan or Padmasana)

Straighten your back and close your eyes

Place your palms on your knees facing up (in Prapthi Mudra)

Inhale normally and focus on exhaling with a short, rhythmic and forceful breath

You can use your stomach to forcefully expel all the air from the diaphragm and lungs by compressing it

Inhalation should happen automatically while you decompress your stomach

You can help you manage weight effectively

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Naukasana

Formation of the posture

Lie down on your back

Lift up your upper and lower body to balance on your sitting bones.

Your toes must be aligned with your eyes

Keep your knees and back straight

Keep your arms parallel to the ground and pointing forward

Tighten your abdominal muscles

Straighten your back

Inhale and exhale normally

Also read: Beat Stress! Yoga And Meditation For Stress Management

3. Chakrasana

Formation of the posture

Lie down on your back

Fold your legs at your knees and ensure that your feet are placed firmly on the floor

Bend your arms at the elbows with your palms facing the sky. Rotate your arms at the shoulders and place your palms on the floor on either side beside your head

Inhale, put pressure on your palms and legs and lift your entire body up to form an arch

Relax your neck and allow your head to fall gently behind

Also read: Hypertension: Can Yoga Reduce Blood Pressure? Know 5 Best Yoga Poses For High Blood Pressure

4. Surya Namaskar

One complete cycle is made of 24 total counts which include 12 on each side (right and left), Surya Namaskar or Sun Salutation is our gratitude to Lord Sun. A complete body workout, Surya Namaskar works on flexibility, stamina, and core strengthening etc.

Benefits of Surya Namaskar:

It works as a holistic body workout to maintain health with an added spiritual touch.

Creates good energy

The immune system gets stronger

Helps you build power and strength in your body

The whole nervous system is awakened and activated

Enhances your analytical and reasoning skills

Surya Namaskarcan offer you several health benefits

Photo Credit: iStock

Counting calories takes out all the fun from merry-making, and instead fills you with dread and regrets. And, this is definitely not what festivals are all about. Build up your constitution and boost your metabolism with the help of Yoga. This will ensure that the indulgence is neutralized through your regular fitness regime. Incorporate a minimum of 30 minutes every morning as an investment in your health. In this way, we hope that you are able to begin the New Year on a healthy note and enjoy the festivals that occur throughout the year with mindfulness and balance.

Also read: The Many Benefits Of Surya Namaskar And Why You Should Practice It Daily

(Grand Master Akshar is a Yoga Master, Spiritual Guide and Lifestyle Coach)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.