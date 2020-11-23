Weight Loss: Want To Get Flat Abs Like A Fitness Trainer? Here's What You Need To Do

Weight loss: To melt belly fat, overall fat loss from the body is needed

Weight loss: Have you dreamt of having toned and flat abs like a fitness trainer? Then you have landed just at the right place! Sweat trainer Kayla Itsines says that training her arms and abs is one of her favourite workouts. This is not just because it gives you a flat stomach, but also because it helps in improving stability in the body and improves overall strength. "Arm and ab workouts go hand in hand - like leg and glute workouts - because the muscle groups activate together to help with stability and exertion," she writes in the caption of one of her posts on Instagram.

Weight loss: How to get flat abs like a fitness trainer

As part of Monday Motivation today, we are going to talk about how you can get abs like Itsines herself. "How can I get abs like yours? This is a question I get asked all the time. I always try to break down this question when it gets asked. If you are asking "how can I just get defined abs without changing any other part of my body, then what you are basically asking is: how can I spot reduce?" she explains.

As we have mentioned several times earlier, melting belly fat can be more difficult than you think. And focusing on just your abs, or thinking that you can define only your abs by working on them is not going to help. As Itsines says, you cannot spot reduce or lose fat in specific areas of the body.

When you aim towards losing fat from just your abdominal area, you need to lose fat from your whole body. "The best way to do this is to stick to a workout routine that targets your full body, eat a healthy and balanced diet, drink lots of water, and get enough rest," she says.

Targeted exercises can help in strengthening specific parts of your body, like abs and core. To build muscles in these areas, you can try the workout in the video shared below.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.