Weight Loss Tips: You Can Perform These Aerobic Exercises Daily For Better Health

Jumping jacks helps us burn calories and aids weight loss

Aerobic exercises are any type of physical activity that raises your heart rate and increases your breathing for an extended period of time. Aerobic exercises can help with weight loss by burning calories and increasing your metabolism.

Regular aerobic exercise can also improve cardiovascular health, increase muscle tone, and reduce stress levels. In this article, we share a list of aerobic exercises you can perform daily for weight loss and for overall better health.

Try these 8 aerobic exercises for better health and to accelerate weight loss:

1. Jumping jacks

Start with your feet together and arms by your side. Jump up, spreading your feet out to the sides while bringing your arms up overhead. Jump back to starting position and repeat. Jumping jacks help improve cardiovascular endurance and coordination, while also burning calories to aid in weight loss.

2. High knees

Stand in place and jog while bringing your knees up towards your chest as high as possible. Continue for a designated time period or number of repetitions. High knees help strengthen leg muscles and improve overall stamina, leading to increased calorie burning and weight loss.

3. Burpees

Start in a standing position, then squat down and place your hands on the ground. Jump your feet back into a plank position, perform a push-up, then jump your feet back towards your hands and explode up into a jump. Burpees work multiple muscle groups in the body and elevate heart rate, making them effective for weight loss and improving overall fitness level.

4. Mountain climbers

Begin in a plank position with hands directly under shoulders. Alternate bringing each knee towards your chest as quickly as possible while maintaining a strong core. Mountain climbers target the core, arms, and legs while boosting cardiovascular endurance, aiding in weight loss.

5. Jump squats

Start in a squat position with feet hip-width apart. Explosively jump up while reaching arms overhead, then land back in a squat position. Jump squats help tone the lower body, increase heart rate, and burn calories, making them a beneficial exercise for weight loss.

6. Running in place

Stand with feet hip-width apart and jog in place, lifting knees up high and pumping arms as if you are running outdoors. This exercise elevates heart rate, burns calories, and improves cardiovascular endurance, contributing to weight loss.

7. Bicycle crunches

Lie on your back with hands behind your head and legs lifted off the ground. Bring one knee towards your chest while twisting your opposite elbow towards that knee. Alternate sides in a pedalling motion. Bicycle crunches engage the core muscles and help burn belly fat, aiding in weight loss.

8. Side plank with hip dips

Start in a side plank position with elbow directly under shoulder and body in a straight line. Lower your hips towards the ground and then lift them back up, engaging the obliques. Switch sides and repeat. Side plank with hip dips targets the oblique muscles and strengthens the core, leading to improved posture and aiding in weight loss.

Try these exercises today. However, combining aerobic exercises with a healthy diet and strength training is the most effective way to achieve weight loss.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.