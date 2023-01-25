Weight Loss Tips: Here's How High Fibre Foods Can Help You Lose Weight Effectively

Fruits and vegetables are a great source of fibre along with many other sources

A crucial ingredient that is frequently ignored is fibre. Fibre is just a term for carbs that your gut is unable to break down. Depending on whether it dissolves in water (is soluble), or not, it is either classed as soluble or insoluble (insoluble).

Insoluble fibres primarily serve as bulking agents, providing substance to your faeces. On the other hand, some types of soluble fibre have a substantial impact on your weight, health, and metabolism. Let's understand what these types of fibre mean.

What are the different types of fibre?

Insoluble fibre mainly serves as a bulking agent to help produce stool and assist it to move through the gut since it does not combine with water. This may ease constipation. Beta-glucan and glucomannan are soluble fibres that combine with water to create a viscous, gel-like substance that delays the rate at which the stomach releases digested food into the intestine.

You can avoid gaining belly fat and decrease fat by eating more soluble fibre. Numerous other studies have demonstrated a decreased risk of fat in persons who consume more soluble fibre. Now that we understand how these fibres differ, let's understand how they can help you lose weight.

How can fibre help us lose weight?

Let's be clear, fibre is not a one-stop solution to weight loss. However, unlike popular beliefs, it does not hinder or poorly affect our weight loss. When consumed correctly along with a balanced diet, it can aid your weight loss. There are various ways that soluble fibre may aid in fat loss.

Here are some ways in which consuming fibre boosts weight loss:

1. Improves gut bacteria health

Gut bacteria, in contrast to other bacteria, are benign and have a good association with people. The bacteria help with functions like making vitamins and processing waste while humans provide them a place to live and nutrition to eat. Numerous studies also reveal that those who consume more soluble fibre have a wider diversity of bacteria and better health results, even if it is unclear why this is the case. Furthermore, a recent study found that belly fat risk is reduced in persons who have a wider range of gut bacteria.

2. Reduces appetite

To lose weight, you must have a calorie deficit. This implies that your body must expend more calories (energy) than it absorbs. Many people find counting calories helpful, but if you make the appropriate meal choices, it might not be necessary. Your calorie intake can be decreased by anything that curbs your appetite. You might lose weight automatically if your hunger decreases. It's common knowledge that fibre can reduce hunger. Evidence, however, points to a particular kind of fibre as having this impact.

3. Helps maintain weight

A key step in losing weight is to also maintain it. You will probably eat less and feel fuller longer if you consume high-fibre foods instead of low-fibre ones because they are usually more satisfying. Additionally, high-fibre foods take longer to consume and are less "energy dense," which means they contain fewer calories per unit of food.

4. Improves blood sugar levels

Having diabetes or insulin sensitivity not only slows down weight loss but may also make it easier for you to gain unnecessary weight. Fibre, especially soluble fibre, can help control blood sugar levels in diabetics by slowing the absorption of sugar. Insoluble fibre may help lower the risk of type 2 diabetes by eating a nutritious diet.

5. Lowers bad cholesterol

Low-density lipoprotein, or "bad," cholesterol levels may be decreased by soluble fibre contained in beans, oats, flaxseed, and oat bran, which may help lower total blood cholesterol levels. High-fibre foods may also help your heart by lowering blood pressure and inflammation, according to studies. This helps reduce your chances of gaining weight and improves overall health.

Now that we understand how fibre can be beneficial for the body. Make sure to incorporate it into your diet abundantly.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.