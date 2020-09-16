Weight Loss Tips For Women With PCOS: Follow These For Effective Results

PCOS: September is observed as PCOS Awareness Month

Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is a condition that affects women during their reproductive years. September is observed as PCOS awareness month. PCOS affects the secretion of hormones resulting in several changes inside the body. PCOS leads to infertility, hair fall, growth oh hair on chest and face, higher risk of diabetes and much more. In this condition, the female body starts producing male hormones in more than normal quantity. Another health hazard related to PCOS is unhealthy weight gain. PCOS leads to weight gain in almost every case and also makes it a little harder to maintain a healthy weight. Losing weight plays a significant role in controlling the side effects of PCOS. On the occasion of PCOS awareness month 2020, here are some tips that can help women with this condition lose weight.

PCOS awareness month 2020: Effective tips to lose weight

1. Sleep properly

Sleep helps your mind and body take optimum rest. It also affects the secretion of several hormones inside the body. Improper sleeping pattern can make you consume more calories leading to weight gain. Inadequate sleep also disturbs insulin sensitivity that can increase the risk of diabetes.

Proper sleep can help you avoid weight gain

2. Consume healthy calories

Many under eat in order to lose weight. For weight loss with PCOS, it is important to ensure the intake of all essential nutrients. Consume the required number of calories in a day. Make healthy modifications like adding more fibre, healthy fats and protein to your diet. Also, you should limit the consumption of refined carbs and added sugar.

3. Restrict carb intake

Carbs leave an impact on the insulin levels affecting blood sugar levels. Women with PCOS are at a higher risk of diabetes. Therefore, it is advised to consume a low-GI diet to fight the risk.

4. Reduce stress

Stress negatively affects your body in several ways. It is important to manage stress for effective weight loss. Exercise, yoga and meditation are some healthy practices that can help reduce stress.

Controlling stress can help manage PCOS

5. Yes! exercise daily

Exercise is important for weight loss. Regular exercise can help you lose weight as well as control diabetes risk. You can start your day by exercising for at least 30 minutes. It will also boost your overall mental and physical health.

