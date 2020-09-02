PCOS Diet: Follow These Diet Tips To Maintain A Healthy Weight

PCOS: Maintaining a healthy weight can help fight PCOS complications

Highlights A healthy diet can help fight PCOS complications

PCOS can lead to weight gain and hair fall

PCOS can increase the risk of heart disease and diabetes

Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome affects women of childbearing age. This condition is quite common these days. Irregular periods, hair fall, hair growth on face and chest, weight gain and acne are some of the symptoms of PCOS. If left uncontrolled, PCOS can lead to diabetes, infertility, depression, anxiety and a higher risk of heart disease. Along with medical treatment, it is important to follow a healthy diet and lifestyle to fight this condition. Weight loss plays a crucial role in controlling the complications of PCOS. It is recommended to consume a healthy diet for a hormonal balance and a healthy weight. Here are some diet tips for women with PCOS for better management of the disease and weight loss.

PCOS Diet: Follow these healthy diet tips

1. Add enough fibre

Fibre is essential for weight loss. It keeps you full for longer and makes you consume limited calories. Fibre will also help you lower insulin resistance. Women with PCOS can add plenty of fruits and vegetables to their diets loaded with fibre. These will offer other essential nutrients as well.

Fibre keeps you full for longer and promotes weight loss

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Do not skip protein

In PCOS androgen (male hormones) are higher than normal. This contributes to several outcomes of PCOS. According to studies, women who consume high-protein diet have lower androgen levels than those who don't. Protein-based diets also help in losing weight.

Also read: Know Everything About PCOS

3. Try low GI diet

Glycemic index determines the effect of food consumed on blood sugar levels. Women with PCOS are at a higher risk of type-2 diabetes. A low-GI diet can help in weight loss as well as improve insulin sensitivity.

Also read: Diabetes Diet: What Is Glycemic Index? Top Foods With Low- Glycemic Index That Every Diabetic Must Know

4. Choose healthy fats

Not all fats are unhealthy. Optimum levels of healthy fats can improve insulin levels as well as promote weight loss. Studies suggest that women who consume omega-3 fatty acids show improved insulin resistance.

Fatty fishes are loaded with Omega-3 fatty acids

Photo Credit: iStock

5. Limit sugar intake

Sugar is unhealthy for everyone. Too much sugar can lead to weight gain as well as affect your health in several unhealthy ways. It is better to consume a fibre rich fruit to beat those sweet cravings.

Also read: PCOS Diet: Do's And Don'ts You Must Follow

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.