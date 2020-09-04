PCOS Awareness Month: Top 5 Myths About Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Busted!

PCOS is one of the leading causes of infertility these days

The month of September is observed as PCOS awareness month. Polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) is a common condition these days. This condition leads to hormonal imbalance where the symptoms are mainly obesity, infertility, acanthosis, irregular menstruation cycle and skin issues. This condition usually affects women during their reproductive age usually in the 20s or 30s. PCOS can put a woman at a higher risk of several diseases when left uncontrolled. There are some usual myths about this condition that many are not aware of. In this article Dr. Manisha Arora, Senior Consultant, Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Max Hospital debunks some popular myths about PCOD.

PCOS Awareness Month: Popular Myths About PCOS

Myth 1: Any cyst in the ovary, is Polycystic Ovaries

There are several types of cysts in the ovaries. Polycystic appearance of ovaries on ultrasound may be a sign of PCOS but this may not be always present. Many women have cysts but don't have PCOS. Similarly, women may not have cysts but have signs of PCOS like irregular periods or no periods, high testosterone resulting in extra hair growth on face or body, acne or thinning hair on head and difficulty in losing weight.

Myth 2: Obesity occurs because of PCOD

It is the other way round in some cases. Sedentary lifestyle leads to obesity which in turn leads to PCOD. Losing weight is an effective way to fight the symptoms of PCOS and complications linked with it.

Myth 3: PCOD is a disease of obese women only

While yes, many women with PCOS are overweight or obese but it does affect lean and thin women also. If there are symptoms like hair fall, hair thinning etc. a woman with low BMI should also be investigated for PCOD.

Myth 4: By losing Weight PCOS can be completely treated

Losing weight is slightly difficult in PCOS. Weight loss might not help you get rid of PCOS completely. It may help lower blood sugar levels, improve insulin resistance and help regulate your hormones and sometimes help in pregnancy too.

Weight loss mat help controlling the symptoms of PCOS

Myth 5: With PCOS fertility is impossible

Infertility caused by PCOS is one of the most common and treatable infertility causes in women. PCOS interferes with ovulation, thus causes subfertility. But, by working with a fertility specialist, you may increase your odds of getting pregnant, both naturally and after fertility treatments.

(Inputs by Dr Manisha Arora, Senior Consultant - Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Max Hospital, Gurgaon)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.