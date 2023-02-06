Weight Loss Tips: Follow These 4 Hassle Free Weight Loss Principles If You Want To Avoid Calorie Counting, As Shared By A Nutritionist

You can lose weight by following these tips instead of calorie counting and obsessing over numbers

Losing weight is something many of us are constantly trying to work towards. However, lack of enough information or reliable information can lead to failed attempts. One factor that might be making your weight loss journey is calorie-counting. These issues make it integral for us to reach out to experts.

In one of her recent Instagram reels, nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary explains 4 weight loss-related principles everyone should follow for a safe and effective weight loss. These principles can ensure you follow a proper diet without overthinking about your calorie intake.

She writes, Not everyone responds well to calorie counting because of the negative impact it can have on their mind. I've been there, done that, ruined my relationship with food. But moving to these 4 Habits has changed that.”

She continues by writing, “You may not lose weight "fast" but you'll keep it off "longer" unlike what happens when we use extreme methods. If Calorie counting works for you and you feel it does not affect your relationship with yourself and food, then by all means, go for it! Either way the extra losing weight helps everyone reduce inflammation, improve hormonal balance and live better”.

She says, “All of you who want to lose weight but just don't like calorie counting, listen up. There are so many ways you can actually naturally reduce your appetite and reduce your calories without getting into the whole mental trauma of downloading an app, putting everything down and basically equating food down to numbers. Because I think our experience with food and our interaction with food is supposed to be really joyful and uplifting. And I think when we calorie count, we do exactly the opposite, right?”

“Most people generally do because most of us are extremists. We either go all in or all out and that's when calorie-counting can become troublesome. But if you're someone who loves calorie counting, please go ahead with it. And you know, you know whatever floats your boat, right?” She continues.

“And if you're not, then what I want you to do is follow these four basic principles.

Number one, is to make sure you start your day with fat or you can have protein and fat for breakfast. This will keep your blood sugar level stable.

Number two, just make sure that your active carbs to vegetable ratio is 1:2 at minimum. This again slows the release of the active carbs into your bloodstream, keeps you fuller for longer, automatically you will not be thinking about food or craving too many carbs through the day.

Number three, it's the protein. We all know that we're supposed to have a lot, but you know what? If you actually calculate how much you're having, you realise you're just not getting enough. If you're trying to lose weight, try and get anywhere between 1.5 to 2 grams per kg weight and of course your ideal body weight, right?

And number four, I love this one because this one's like a cherry on top. Three or four times a week, I want you to start having early dinners. If you're someone who can't do that, then make sure that you have a snack at dinner time.” She explains.

She ends by saying, “These four things again and again and again, and it becomes your lifestyle. You realise you may not ever need to go to a nutritionist. You drop the weight naturally and in a more sustainable way.”

Look at her reel:

Follow these 4 principles if you want to improve your diet without the hassle of obsessively calorie counting.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.