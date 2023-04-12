Weight Loss Tips: Follow These 3 Simple Cheat Meal Hacks When Trying To Lose Weight

Before eating a cheat meal, eat something loaded with fibre

Weight loss and dieting have always been hot topics of discussion. People who want to lose weight or lead a healthy life often end up following a particular diet. And it also gets really difficult when you have to deprive yourself of your favourite food items. Then many individuals resort to cheat meals. Nutritionist Pooja Malhotra shares an Instagram post discussing how she also cheats in between her diet. She states that there are various hacks that she follows while dieting that let her enjoy her favourite food once in a while. Pooja states, "Well, it's fairly simple. I do cheat but I only Indulge in stuff that I find absolutely irresistible. And, there are various hacks that allow me to enjoy all my favourites without much damage."

Pooja Malhotra mentions the following hacks related to "cheat meals" in the caption:

1) First of all, it's advisable to cheat only on the food items that you find irresistible. Be very particular and selective about your cheat meals. The nutritionist states that for her, it's the fruit cream made by her mother, the besan ladoo prepared by her mother-in-law and a few such other things that make her go weak in the knees. She adds, "I don't hate pani puri but I don't crave it and can resist it easily, simple!"

2) Pooja Malhotra suggests that you must start with fibre, it helps manifold. Why fibre though? This is because fibre fills your stomach partly. So, you aren't famished and you can choose mindfully and limit your portions. Fibre also tapers insulin response and minimises fat storage.

3) You shouldn't cheat any day you want. Save this urge to dive into your favourite foods for special occasions and celebrations. This will ensure you celebrate the festival guilt-free. Remember that the feeling of guilt makes things worse.

4) Cheat on an active day. If at all, you are planning to cheat, do it on an active day. Enough physical movements will help you burn calories.

5) Go for cheat meals during breakfast or lunch. You should avoid cheating during dinner time.

Portion control is also crucial when trying to lose weight. In another post, she writes, "Portion control is as crucial as eating the right foods. You may be eating the right foods but in excess amounts leading to weight gain. So, it's important to identify body signals of hunger, fullness, and thirst."

In the video, Pooja explains that if you fail to lose weight even after following a healthy meal, the chances are - you are overeating. You must know that even healthy food items should not be overdone. "Since it's impractical and inconvenient to weigh and measure your foods, it's important to learn to identify our body signals, adds Pooja." She suggests devouring meals in a peaceful and gadget-free space so that you can connect your stomach to your brain.

Serve yourself about fifty per cent of what you normally do. Don't forget to chew your food properly. If you still feel hungry, take another 20 to 25 per cent of your food.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.