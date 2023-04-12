Weight Loss Tips: 7 Health Benefits Of Early Evening Walk

Taking an early evening walk can have a variety of health benefits

The benefits of walking are well-known, but did you know that taking a walk in the early evening can have additional health benefits? Read on as we list many ways in which an early evening walk may be just what you need to boost your health.

7 Reasons why you should add evening walking to your routine:

1. Improved Sleep

Taking an early evening walk can improve the quality of your sleep by regulating your internal clock. Exposure to natural light during the daytime prompts your body to produce melatonin in the evening, which signals to your brain that it is time to go to sleep. By taking a walk outside in the early evening, you can further reinforce your body's natural circadian rhythm and get a more restful night's sleep.

2. Reduced Stress

Walking is a great way to reduce stress, and an early evening walk can be especially effective. After a long day at work or school, taking a walk outside can help you decompress and clear your mind. Not only does it provide an opportunity to leave behind the stressors of the day, but it can also help you build resilience so you can better handle future stressors.

3. Improved Mood

Regular exercise has been shown to boost mood and reduce symptoms of depression and anxiety. An early evening walk can help you feel better by providing a change of scenery and fresh air. Additionally, walking can help you relax and think more positively, which can improve your overall outlook on life.

4. Better Heart Health

Walking is a low-impact exercise that can improve cardiovascular health by helping to lower blood pressure, strengthen the heart, and improve blood flow. Even a short walk in the early evening can have benefits, such as reducing inflammation and improving blood sugar control.

5. Increased Energy

While it may seem counterintuitive to take a walk when you don't have much energy, research shows that exercise can actually increase energy levels. An early evening walk is a great way to get a little extra exercise and wake up your body after a long day of sitting at a desk or in class. You'll likely find that you feel more alert and focused afterward.

6. Weight Management

Walking can be an effective way to manage weight or even shed a few pounds. An early evening walk can help you stay on track with your weight loss goals by burning calories and improving metabolism. It can also help reduce cravings, which can lead to overeating, and improve digestion, which can help your body absorb nutrients more efficiently.

7. Improved Brain Function

Walking has been shown to improve cognitive function and memory, even in older adults. An early evening walk can help you stay sharp by providing a brief respite from mental stressors and increasing blood flow to the brain. Additionally, walking outdoors can stimulate the senses and increase creativity by exposing you to new sights, sounds, and smells.

Taking an early evening walk can have a variety of health benefits, from improved sleep and mood to better heart health and brain function. So why not try taking a few laps around your neighbourhood after dinner tonight? Your body and mind will thank you.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.