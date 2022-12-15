Weight loss Tips: 5 Causes Of A Weight Loss Plateau And Ways To Overcome It

Weight loss tips: Sleep plays an important role when it comes to achieving your fitness goal

Weight loss is something that can't be achieved in a day. It is one of the common fitness goals these days and requires the right combination of nutrition and exercise along with consistency. Those aiming to trim down their belly fat often run on treadmills for hours or indulge in other physical activities in a bid to burn maximum calories. These efforts sometimes yield results and the dedicated ones are able to lose some weight. However, in our weight loss journey, we reach a point where the weight just doesn't drop any further no matter how hard we try.

Such scenario is called hitting the plateau where even consistency with the workouts and diet doesn't help and we are stuck with the same weight for a long period. If you are facing the same struggle then nutritionist Nmami Agarwal shares some reasons that could be behind your weight loss plateau.

Calorie equilibrium

According to the nutritionist, you could have hit the weight loss plateau due to calorie equilibrium. It simply means that your calorie intake is equal to the calories you are burning throughout the day. To lose weight, it is advised to eat less calories than you consume.

Sleep is essential

Sleep plays an important role when it comes to achieving your fitness goal. If you are not having quality sleep due to any reason then it is likely to have an impact on your weight and you might struggle to lose some kilos.

Same workouts

Following the same workout regime for years can make your body habitual to the exercises. If you have hit a weight loss plateau then you can consider switching to some other form of exercise or change the intensity or duration of your current workout plan.

Protective mode

The nutritionist says it is also possible that your body might have gone into the protective mode where it retains the fat and losing weight gets difficult.

Take it slow

Besides the diet, exercise, and rest periods, weight loss requires patience. Hence, you might be losing weight but the progress could be slower than you expected.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.