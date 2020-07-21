Weight Loss: This HIIT Workout Can Help You Burn Fat And Boost Stamina

This HIIT workout can boost your stamina and help you burn calories

High intensity interval training (HIIT) can be beneficial for many reasons. For starters, it is an effective way to complete a full workout in 10-15 minutes. It can help you burn calories and give a boost to your metabolic rate. HIIT has been found to be helpful for reducing metabolic rate, heart rate and blood pressure. A diverse mix of exercises can be included in your HIIT workout, which can help in burning calories, improving stamina as well as building muscles.

With the gyms not open till now, there is more and more need of new and interesting workouts that one can do at home with minimal equipment. The short period of time in which an HIIT can be done is the most common cause for its popularity. Celeb fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala shared one such workout on Instagram.

Expert recommended HIIT workout you can do at home

The workout includes a total of six exercises which target your upper body, legs, abs and back. In an IGTV, Karachiwala illustrates the following exercises (and their modified versions):

1. Sumo Squat with Crossover

Modified Version: Sumo Squat

(Body part: Legs)

2. High Plank Walk Side to Side

Modified Version: High Plank Hold

(Body part: Upper Body)

3. Seated Sprinters

Modified Version: Crisscross

(Body part: Abs)

4. Swan Rocking

Modified Version: Swan

(Body part: Back)

5. Sit Up to Crab

Modified Version: One Curl + One Bridge

(Body part: Abs + Upper Body)

6. Jumping Jacks to Plank Jacks

Modified Version: Step Tap to Plank Taps

These exercises can help you burn fat, pump your endorphins and boost stamina, Karachiwala mentions in the caption of the post.

Each of these exercises need to be done for 45 seconds, with a 15 second active rest in between. Repeat 3 to 5 rounds and it can make for a high intensity and effective workout. The modified version of these exercises (as shown in the small box in each video) can be helpful for beginners or those who are still working at improving their stamina.

