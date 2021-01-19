Weight Loss: This Full Body Barbell Challenge Will Motivate You To Go To The Gym Again- Try It Now

You can do this barbell challenge at home if you have a barbell

Have you started going to the gym recently? Then we are here with the perfect challenge for you. Today you can try a workout with the barbell, or the full body barbell challenge by Sweat trainer Kayla Itsines. Going to the gym after such a long break could definitely be strange and challenging. Lifting weights may seem like something very new, just like running on the treadmill or even working out on the cross trainer or the cable machine. But worry not as the experience is going to seem somewhat familiar after only a few days.

Weight loss: Full body barbell challenge

This barbell challenge can be a great way to push your limits and challenge yourself at the gym. You can do it as the only workout of the day or you can do it as an interim challenge if the machines and equipment in the gym are equipped.

The workout includes a total of five exercise and you need to do five laps. So it may take a little longer to do this workout, and it can be challenging too.

Here are the five exercises included in this barbell challenge:

Squat: 15 reps

Bent-Over Row: 15 reps

Bicep Curl: 15 reps

Shoulder Press: 15 reps

Deadlift: 10 reps

You need to take rest of one minute after each of these exercises. Make sure you choose a barbell with weights that challenge your strength, but not so much that you are not able to perform the exercise with the right technique.

This full body workout targets your thighs, legs, butt, abs and shoulders. It can help in improving your strength and stamina and also help you have a toned body.

Let's do this!

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.