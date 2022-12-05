Myth Or Fact: Are Proteins Better Than Carbs For Weight Loss? Expert Answers

Weight Loss Tips: Your body requires both protein and carbs to stay healthy

It is commonly believed that protein is your best friend and carbs are your enemies when it comes to weight loss. Yes, it is true that protein should be an essential part of your weight loss diet. But is equally important to consume other nutrients as well. In one of her recent Instagram reels, Nutritionist Lovneet Batra helps us understand if protein is better than carbs. She talks about the myth that “Proteins are better for weight loss as compared to carbs.” However, the fact is, “Both provide an equal amount of energy i.e. 4 kcal/g.”

Carbs Vs Protein: Which one is better?

She writes, “If you are comparing boiled chana with French fries, then, of course, carbs are bad and proteins are better! You have to look at it holistically!”

“Carbohydrates provide bulk to the diet and are our chief source of energy. Your body can transform extra carbohydrates into stored energy in the form of glycogen.

This stored glycogen is used during the period of starvation or when the body needs energy. And, the fiber that comes from carbs helps promote good digestive health and helps lowers your risk of heart disease and diabetes.

So - carbs are NOT the enemy! The type of carb one is consuming matters. Refined carbs are the bad carbs - such as biscuits, bread, and much more.” She further explains.

Protein, on the other hand, is required for the growth and maintenance of tissues. Your body's protein needs are dependent upon your health and activity levels. Protein contains 4 calories per gram, the same amount of energy that carbs provide.

BUT - you don't want your body to use all its protein for energy since protein has a lot of other important stuff to do! So making them your sole source of energy-giving nutrition is not wise.

Carbs and fats are much better energy-providers, as your body maintains reserves for use as fuel. Protein should be consumed at the rate of 1 gm per kg body weight to max 2 grams per kg of body weight. Extra protein, if not used efficiently by the body, may impose a metabolic burden on the bones, kidneys, and liver.” She writes.

She ends by saying, “So… don't compromise on carbs. They should be consumed in the range of around 120g-180g per day.”

Look at the reel:

Nothing is better than a well-balanced diet. Each aspect of our diet plays an integral role. Hence, you must consume adequate amounts of kinds of nutrients and healthy foods.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.