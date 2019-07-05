Weight Loss: This Monsoon, Stay Warm And Healthy With This Powerful Carrot Soup By Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Monsoon diseases: This ginger carrot soup can keep you warm during cold rainy days

Highlights Carrots are rich in fibre and can improve digestion They can help in cleansing the liver They can give a boost to immune function

Monsoon is the time when your immunity weakens and you become prone to diseases like cold, cough, malaria, dengue, typhoid and pneumonia. Right on time is fitness diva Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who takes to Instagram to share a powerful soup that can boost your immunity in the changing weather. The ginger carrot soup by Shilpa Shetty can provide you with required intake of vegetables, without any fuss. While carrots are high in Vitamin A (a fat soluble vitamin which is important for normal vision, healthy immune system and healthy vision), ginger is high in gingerol (which is responsible for imparting medicinal properties to ginger).

Monsoon diseases: Ginger carrot soup to improve immunity, prevent monsoon diseases

To prepare this soup, you need to add 1 tbsp of vegetable oil in a pan. Then add chopped garlic (1 tsp) and chopped ginger (1 tsp) and saute it well. Then add sliced onion (1 medium-sized preferably white), and stir until onion turns slightly translucent. Then add sliced potato (1 medium sized), and continue sauteeing. Add sliced carrots now (approximately 4) and a thyme sprig (1). Shilpa says that thyme sprig makes for a great combination with carrots.

After this step, you need to add vegetable stock to the vegetable mix you have been cooking so far. Add salt to taste, along with fresh crushed black pepper. Cover the pan with a lid and let it simmer on medium flame for around 10 to 12 minutes.

Carrots can be a great addition to your diet during monsoon

Photo Credit: iStock

Now is the time to take a hand blender and make a puree of the vegetables. Make sure the vegetables are blended well to make a puree. Take a sieve and strain the soup for a smoother soup texture. After straining, you will have a nice warm soup with a thick and smooth texture. Pour it into a soup bowl, add some toasted pine nuts and parsley on top of it for garnishing. You can also sprinkle some black pepper on top.

A warm bowl of this ginger carrot soup will soothe your throat and make you feel much better on a day when you are feeling under the weather. You should have this soup to keep yourself warm on a rainy day that makes you feel cold and unwell.

As is evident, carrots are the highlight ingredient of this soup. Carrots are good for your liver health and can help in cleansing your liver.

Weight loss and other health benefits of carrots you can bank on

1. Carrots are great for high blood pressure patients. They contain a balance of nutrients like fibre, sodium, potassium, Vitamin A, C, B6, calcium, magnesium and iron.

Carrots can help in regulating blood pressure

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Fibre content in carrots can help in keeping constipation at baby.

3. Weight loss can be achieved if you include low calorie carrots in your diet.

4. Carrots are the food for you if you want healthy skin and hair. They can strengthen hair, tighten your skin and give a sparkling glow to it.

5. Antioxidants and phytochemicals in carrots can help in regulating blood sugar, thus being beneficial for diabetics.

6. Vitamin A rich carrots can boost your immune function and prevent diseases. They can reduce severity of cold and how long it lasts, according to lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho.

This Monsoon, carrots should be your go-to veggie. Include them in your salad, snack on them, slurp as a juice or a warm and comforting soup as shared here.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

