Have A Look At The Many Benefits Of Vitamin A And Here's How You Can Add It To Your Diet

Being a powerful antioxidant and a fat soluble vitamin, Vitamin A plays an important role in the human body. Just the way most antioxidants work, Vitamin A also helps in reducing inflammation by fighting the harmful free radicals in the body. Some other important functions of vitamin A include strong bones, slowing down the process of ageing, gene regulation, supports vision, optimal neurological function, healthy skin, fetal development, cell differentiation and immune function. Vitamin A deficiency is a serious public health issue and should be taken care of as it could lead to poor health outcomes. Adding foods that are rich in vitamin A can help meet your daily requirements. Below are some of the foods rich in vitamin A.

Have a look at foods that are rich in vitamin A:

1. Sweet potatoes

Sweet potatoes are rich in vitamin A and are high in fiber as compared to white potatoes. This helps improve your digestive health and lowers your risk of diabetes and heart disease. They are a good source of carbohydrates as well and boost your immune system. They keep your hunger in check which thereby helps you manage your weight.

2. Dried apricots

Dried apricots are rich in vitamin A in the form of the carotenoid beta-carotene. Vitamin A helps keep your immune system strong and are beneficial for your skin. You can include them in your evening snacks, salads or smoothies.

3. Egg yolks

Foods such as eggs or simply egg yolks are an important source of vitamins to control the deficiency of vitamin A. Eating eggs can also help you maintain a healthy heart. Protein-rich eggs are great for building lean muscle mass and tissue repair. Eggs can also aid in weight loss as they help promote fullness. You can have whole eggs for your morning breakfast.

4. Carrots

Carrots are an excellent source of vitamin A and it comes in the form of beta-carotene. This is a very healthy antioxidant. If you eat carrots daily, it will improve your vision, boost your immunity and the fibre content can aid in digestion. You can add carrots your pudding, salads, soups or rolls.

Photo Credit: iStock

5. Bell peppers

Another amazing source of vitamin A is bell peppers. Bell peppers whether green, yellow or red are great for your immunity, vision and skin. Include them in your salads, sandwiches or as a side dish.

