Weight Loss: Here's A Fitness Routine That You Can Follow For As Long As You Want

The weekend has finally arrived and we bet many of you are already set with your plans of eating out and partying. But wait. Before you go out to have that much-deserved time of fun, get your fitness routine on point. In this article, we are going to talk about an ideal workout and diet routine, that can make up for the times when you feel like partying occasionally, or for the times when you simply feel like lazying around and doing nothing at all.

In times when restrictive diets are taking a toll on your physical and mental health, this fitness routine will help you embrace fitness and good health without any discomfort.

1. Give yourself goals that can be achieved in the short-term

Now this is a pro tip if you want to embrace fitness for good. Never give yourself goals of losing 10 kgs in 10 days. Don't just put 10 alarms at night to wake up at 7 am the next day, when your usual wake up time is not before 9. Aim at 2-3 kgs in a week, or waking up 15-20 minutes earlier than your usual time. Give up on eating outside and switch to eating home-cooked food alone, before you take up a diet plan for weight loss.

2. Introduce changes in your diet gradually

Fitness is really isn't a goal you can achieve overnight. You have to train yourself physically and mentally in order to get fit holistically. Don't be under the impressing that going on low-carb diet immediately will be easy for you. As mentioned above, first try to achieve the goal of quitting junk, processed, packaged and deep-fried food. Once you have adapted yourself to eating natural home-cooked food, then go for diets that can help you weight loss.

3. Exercise regularly

Start with 20 minutes' walk every day. Run for minimum 10 minutes initially. Do yoga for 15 minutes on the first few days of your fitness routine. Give your body the time to get comfortable to exercising. Once done, you can shift to more intense forms of exercising like join a Zumba or aerobics glass, and strength training.

4. Regularise sleep pattern

You will be surprised to know that most health problems that you experience on a daily basis are probably because of poor sleep cycle. Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar suggests, "If you want to sleep well at night, avoid use of gadgets one hour before bed time." Hence, no phone, tablets, TV or laptop for at least an hour before your sleeping time. Try to eat early dinners so that you can sleep early, and then also wake up early. Regularised sleep cycles can take you a long way in achieving good health and fitness.

5. Do not stress yourself

Life is all about living to the fullest. Treating yourself after 5 long and hectic working days with good comfort good should not make you feel guilty. Moreover, constantly stressing about weight gain, weight loss or getting fit is only going to take you farther away from your fitness goal. Stress can adversely impact your fitness routine. Give up taking stress and feeling unnecessary guilt, if you want to go on the path of fitness.

