Weight Loss: Hardik Pandya Doing Pilates Is All The #MondayMotivation You Need After The Long Weekend- Watch Video

Weight loss: Hardik Pandya includes Pilates and running in his fitness routine

Highlights Pilates can aid weight loss and improve muscle strength It is also a great stress-busting activity Many celebrities include Pilates in their fitness routine

It's a Monday, that too after a really long weekend. We bet you all indulged into some binge eating and satisfied your sweet tooth after a long while. And there's nothing to feel guilty about. Festivities and holidays are all about letting yourself loose and trying to have the best of time. So as part of #MondayMotivation today, we are going to talk about Pilates and how the fitness regime is adopted by cricket Hardik Pandya. In one of her recent posts on Instagram, celebrity fitness trainer and Pilates expert Yasmin Karachiwala featured Hardik doing a lateral stretch on the reformer.

#MondayMotivation for weight loss: Here's some fitspiration from Hardik Pandya

There's a reason why numerous celebrities today, including the like Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif, are doing Pilates. The fitness regime includes a series of around 500 exercises that are inspired by yoga, ballet and calisthenics. Pilates stretches and lengthens all major muscle groups in the body. It helps in improving flexibility, strength, body awareness and balance.

Also read: Refreshing, Energising And Meditative: Alia Bhatt Gives Reasons For Her Love For Pilates

Speaking of balance, do watch the video shared below of Hardik trying to balance and stretch on the reformer. "If it's easy, it's not Pilates" he writes on the caption of his post. But unlike how it reflects in the caption, Hardik seems to be having quite some fun in doing the exercise.

Apart from weight loss, the many of benefits of Pilates include improved muscle strength - especially abdominal muscles, hips, buttocks and lower back. Pilates is great for improving posture, stabilising spine, enhancing muscular strength on both sides of the body, preventing injuries related to muscle imbalanced and improving physical coordination and balance, to name a very few. What's more is that Pilates also improves concentration, reduces stress and helps you relax and calm down.

But this is not it. Watch Hardik work on his stamina, along with brother Krunal Pandya, in the video below. The two can be seen running back and forth on a field. "Fitness is a way of life with the Pandya fam," Hardik rightly captions his post.

Also read: Pilates Trainer Namrata Purohit Trying Hard To Balance On CoreStix Is The Best Fitspiration You Can Get Today

Running is a great cardiovascular exercise that can help in burning calories, thus aiding weight loss. It is an exercise that can be done anytime, anywhere, without any equipment. All you need is running shoes-ones that you are most comfortable in. Running for half an hour every day every alternate day can work wonders in reducing your stress, improving stamina, heart health, blood pressure and strengthening legs.

Well, what better #MondayMotivation than this, right!

Also read: Nimrat Kaur's Tryst With Fitness: Yoga, Pilates And Combat Training

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.