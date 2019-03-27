Pilates Trainer Namrata Purohit Trying Hard To Balance On CoreStix Is The Best Fitspiration You Can Get Today

CoreStix are great for sculpting and toning of the body

Highlights CoreStix are great for burning lots of calories You need a lot of focus to exercise on CoreStix CoreStix can give you a stronger core

Are you aware of the importance of maintaining a healthy body balance? From preventing falls to risks of fractures and improving posture, there are many ways in which maintaining a good body balance can help you. There are numerous exercises that you can do to improve or build body balance. But the exercise which celebrity Pilates trainer Namrata Purohit was seen doing on CoreStix yesterday seemed a little more challenging and engaging. In a video shared on Instagram, Namrata is seen doing push-ups while balancing on CoreStix.

It was some time ago that Namrata introduced her followers to this equipment. Actress Sonakshi Sinha was first seeing working on the CoreStix in Namrata's Pilates studio in Mumbai. According to the Pilates trainer, CoreStix are "extremely unstable" and require immense effort for maintaining stability and balance while exercising on it.

Also read: Pilates Trainer Namrata Knows How To Keep It Challenging For Kareena: An All New Intense Calorie-Burning Workout Equipment

In the video below, you can see how Namrata is trying hard to not lose balance on this fitness equipment. You can see the stix shaking as she performs her push-ups and this implies just how strenuous the workout can be.

The importance of having good body balance was recently advocated by celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar as well. Rujuta informs that good body balance is indicative of a stronger body. Balancing activities like cycling, skipping rope, skating, swimming, dancing and some yoga postures like back bends, hand stands and inversions can help in improving alertness.

Also read: A 5-Exercise Pilates Routine To Burn All The Belly Fat By Celebrity Trainer Yasmin Karachiwala

Working on building body balance can help in improving muscle strength, flexibility and joint mobility. It helps a person prevent falls or deal with falls in a better way.

She also writes that working out on the equipment requires a lot of focus. Speaking of other benefits of this unique fitness equipment, they are great for sculpting and toning of the body. You can burn a lot of calories while working out on the CoreStix. Read here to know more benefits of working out on the CoreStix.

Here are other videos of Namrata trying balancing and core-engaging exercises on the reformer. Apart from improving body balance, these exercises can help in toning and strengthening your body.

Also read: Side Bends On Stability Chair: Watch Celebrity Pilates Trainer Namrata Purohit Trying This Interesting Move On The Wunda Chair

So, if you are someone who falls easily or loses balances while performing day-to-day activities, its time you work on improving balance. You can also do the sit and rising test for check your balance and coordination. See if you can sit on the floor and stand up without bending or taking support from an object or a wall. You have good balance if you are able to do this easily. According to Rujuta Diwekar, this sit and rising test is also used a predictor of metabolic health and longevity.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.