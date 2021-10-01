Weight Loss: Follow The 80/20 Rule To Lose Weight In A Sustainable Manner

With the 80/20 rule you can eat your favourite foods in moderation when trying to lose weight

Highlights The 80/20 diet can help you eat your favourtive foods

It can also help you lose weight sustainably

It will also help you achieve your health goals

Many people on a weight-loss regime look for quick results. In the quest to shed those extra kilos, people tend to eat only healthy food, and completely cut down on a lot of dishes that they love. However, does it work that way? Or do people who lose weight slowly but steadily are likely to keep it off in the long term? In a new Instagram post, nutritionist Nmami Agarwal decodes a few weight-loss myths and tells her followers to have patience while waiting for results. She tells them not to rush.

Weight loss tips: Follow the flexible 80/20 rule for sustainable results

In the caption, Nmami tells her followers to remember the "80/20 rule to achieve your health goals in a more sustainable way".

As the video starts, Nmami says everything will take time. If you want to change your eating pattern, it will happen with time.

Talking about the 80/20 rule, she said, "You'll still achieve your health goals, if you eat nutritiously 80 percent of the time and the remaining 20 percent, you can indulge."

The 80/20 rule for eating directs you to eat nutritious food for the majority, 80 percent of the time. While it allows you to have your favourite dish for the remaining 20 percent of the time. Nmami stated that you must eat nutritious food if you enjoy eating. Do not force yourself into eating greens just for the sake of having it. Sometimes it's okay to indulge and go easy on yourself. Indulge guilt-free, Nmami added.

Nmami keeps sharing health-related posts on Instagram for her followers. A few days ago, she shared a beginner's guide to healthy eating. In the video, she said that eating healthy doesn't mean only eating so-called healthy food or starving yourself. But it was about more adopting healthy eating practices. This will keep your calorie intake in check and serve you with the required nutrition as well. Click here to find out what else Nmami said about the right balance between eating healthy and succumbing to indulgences, and also what happens when you skip one healthy meal.

In another post, Nmami offered some simple tricks for embracing a healthy eating and lifestyle pattern. In the videos, she shared her views on eating healthy, cutting alcohol intake, and consuming whole foods. Read more about it here.

Coming back to Nmami's 80/20 rule, remember that you are allowed to have indulgences at times. So, don't be harsh on yourself.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.