Weight Loss: Celeb Nutritionist Shares 8 Golden Rules For Permanent Fat Loss

Drink plenty of water for effective weight loss and fat loss

Highlights Sleep for 7-9 hours at night

Quality of sleep is as important as quantity

Eat homemade food most of the times, without feeling guilty

There are a few golden rules to losing fat. Following them can help you maintain weight and be fit and healthy in the long run. According to nutritionist Pooja Makhija, there are no shortcuts to fat loss and weight loss. You need to follow no diets at all. A simple lifestyle is what you need to get permanent and sustainable results. In her story on Instagram today, the Mumbai-based nutritionist shares 8 rules to lose fat, that you must always follow.

Fat loss: 8 rules you must follow

From drinking plenty of water to eating without fear, here are a few rules that are a must-follow if you want to lose fat in a healthy, sustainable manner.

1. Eat protein at every meal

Eating protein at every meal is an effective way to increase your intake of protein. Getting adequate protein from your diet can help you build muscles and lose weight. Proteins are the building blocks of the human body and you must eat good sources of protein on an everyday basis. Chicken, egg whites, nuts, seeds, legumes, lentils, soy and soy products, milk and dairy products are all healthy sources of protein you can bank on.

Also read: Weight Loss: Excessive Intake Of Protein Can Get Stored As Fat In The Body, Reveals Expert

2. Be physically active

Regular physical activity is important in addition to being regular at exercise. This is because exercising for only one hour every day and being physically inactive the rest of the day is not going to help with fat loss as well as weight loss. For every 30 minutes of sitting, walk or stand by distributing your weight equally on both feet (without leaning) for three minutes. This is an effective way to break long hours of sitting and also increase your physical activity.

Be physically active and exercise regularly for consistent fat loss

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Create a calorie deficit

Its simple. You need to burn more calories than you consume every day for losing weight and fat. And no, this is not to infer that you need to starve yourself by eating less. Eat nutritious and filling foods that are rich in protein and fibre. Foods rich in these nutrients (like fruits and vegetables, whole grains, nuts, seeds, nut butters, lentils, legumes, etc) are filling in nature and can keep you full for longer, thus reducing your overall calorie intake. Also eat carbs (for energy) and fat (for essential fatty acids and assimilation of Vitamins A, D, E and K). To create a calorie deficit, you need to practice portion control while making smart choices and exercise consistently, instead of starving yourself.

Also read: Weight Loss: Skipping Too Many Workouts Amidst Festivities? Do This Abs And Legs Workout To Burn Some Calories

4. Develop the right mindset

Focus on getting fitter, having much less body pain, better mobility, flexibility and lesser onset of falling sick. See how well your clothes fit you and you active you feel throughout the day. Shift your focus from just weight loss and fat loss. The key to work towards being healthier and fitter version of yourself.

5. Increase your daily steps

One way to do this is by following what is mentioned in point 2. You can also walk while talking on the phone, participate in virtual fitness challenges and compete with someone as to who will achieve the 10,000 target first. Here are more tips to increase your step count indoors.

6. Sleep 7-9 hours at night

Quality of sleep is as important as the quantity of sleep. Avoid drinking alcohol as it prevents you from getting deep sleep. Create a comfortable and cosy environment in your bedroom so that it is sleep-friendly. Get to the bed for sleep and pleasure only. Your laptop, phone, book, newspaper or anything else should be away from the bed. Drinking a cup of haldi doodh with jaggery and nutmeg can boost immunity and promote sleep as well. Not sleeping well can make you feel lethargic and may also increase your cravings. It can affect your exercise performance and make you not want to exercise.

Also read: Good Sleep Hygiene: Nutritionist Explains Why This Is The One Resolution You Must Keep For 2021

7. Drink plenty of water

Drinking sufficient water is an imperative for staying hydrated as well as fat loss. Drinking water can keep you hydrated and reduce your cravings for soda or other sugar-laden beverages.

8. Eat without fear

Eat homemade food as much as possible. Eating outside or eating foods from a packet must be kept to a bare minimum. And when most of your diet includes homemade foods, foods that have been traditionally in your family for generations, you must eat without fear and guilt. Fat loss or weight loss do not come above your health nutrition needs.

(Pooja Makhija is a nutritionist, dietitian and author)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.