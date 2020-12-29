Good Sleep Hygiene: Nutritionist Explains Why This Is The One Resolution You Must Keep For 2021

Sleeping well can boost your immunity and overall health

Highlights It is important to have a good sleep hygiene

Sleeping for 7-8 hours is important for adults

Sleeping well can be beneficial for your weight loss goals as well

Did you sleep hygiene go for a toss this year? Knowingly or unknowingly, the lockdown affected us in several ways. Many people are still working from home, which directly results in comparatively lesser physical activity and an overall mismanaged schedule. This may result in either oversleeping or under-sleeping, or not being able to sleep and wake up at the same time. Talking about the importance of sleeping well, and having a healthy sleep hygiene is nutritionist Pooja Makhija on Instagram.

Why should you have a healthy sleep hygiene, as explained by nutritionist

In her Insta story, Makhija shares the things 2020 taught her. After sharing the fact that working out with a buddy is indeed a good idea for losing weight and achieving better results when it comes to fitness, she now shares how the year taught her the importance of sleep hygiene.

Also read: Weight Loss Tips: Do You Workout Alone Or With A Friend? Here's What Will Give You Better Results, As Per Expert

"Seven to eight hours of sleep is important for adults to achieve good mental and physical health, for longevity. What I really learnt this year is the importance of sleep hygiene, and having similar wake up and sleep time," she says in her Insta story.

The body has its own circadian rhythm. Being in sync with it, by having a good sleep hygiene, can help you have a strong immunity, and physical and mental well-being. "Also, each organ in the body has its own biological clock. When this clock is disturbed, by not sleeping on time, or not having good quality sleep, its rejuvenation and detoxification suffers," she adds.

The Mumbai-based nutritionist goes to add that with lockdown, home-schooling and long afternoon naps, her sleep cycle did go for a toss. So in 2021, she's going to work towards getting back to having a good sleep hygiene. "I would encourage all of you to follow the same."

Sleeping well can take you a long way in terms of achieving better health and fitness

Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Here's What Happens To Your Body When You Don't Get Enough Sleep

Fix a time for going to bed and waking up, every day. Set a comfortable sleeping environment in your room and use your bed only for relaxation and pleasure purposes. Avoid using screens at least an hour before bed time and have a cup of haldi doodh (turmeric milk) with cinnamon, jaggery and nutmeg. Exercise regularly and be physically active throughout the day. All of the tips can together help you sleep well at night. It may be a struggle initially, but your body will adapt to these changes over a period of a few days.

With only a few days for 2021 to arrive, let's strive to achieve this super simple yet powerful goal for our overall health and well-being. Happy New Year everyone!

Also read: Weight Loss: Missed Your Workout Today? Here's What You Should Do Instead Of Feeling Guilty

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.