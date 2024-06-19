New Study Shows Quality Sleep Can Help Tackle Loneliness

Improving sleep hygiene could help combat loneliness.

Loneliness, a widespread issue affecting communities around the world, is now being recognised as a major public health concern. Unlike traditional illnesses, loneliness does not have a simple medical cure, yet its effects can be severe and even life-threatening. Experts are calling for increased awareness and the exploration of alternative solutions to address this growing problem.

A recent study presented this month highlights a possible link between sleep quality and loneliness. Researchers surveyed nearly 2,300 adults and found a correlation between healthy sleep habits and lower levels of social and emotional loneliness. This finding supports the 2023 statement by US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, which identified loneliness, social isolation, and a lack of connection as significant public health threats.

The study suggests that improving sleep hygiene could be an effective way to reduce loneliness, especially among young adults. More research is needed to fully understand this connection and to develop effective strategies to combat the widespread effects of loneliness.

"There is a pressing need for providers to better understand and treat it," the study's lead author, Joseph Dzierzewski, a clinical psychologist who is vice president of research at the nonprofit National Sleep Foundation, said in a statement. "Our results highlight the important role that sleep plays in understanding loneliness across the adult lifespan. Perhaps efforts to improve sleep health could have a beneficial effect on loneliness, especially for young people."

Researchers found younger adults with emotional loneliness benefited more from healthy sleep, though not due to age. The study, involving 2,297 participants (average age 44, just over half male), used an online sleep health questionnaire and the DeJong Gierveld Loneliness Scale. Findings were presented at the Associated Professional Sleep Societies' June meeting.