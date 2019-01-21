Weight Loss And Other Amazing Reasons To Add Proteins To Your Diet: Here's A List Of Best Protein-Rich Foods

A diet rich in proteins can help in quick weight loss.

Highlights Proteins are the building block of the body Proteins help protect the body from various infections and diseases A diet in proteins also provides enough energy to the body

Did you know that your organs, hair, skin, tissues, muscles and hormones are all made from the nutrient proteins? Proteins are the building block of the body which plays a major role in the cells and fluids in our bodies. Protein-rich foods are used by every part of the body for growth and development. Proteins are not just involved in every body function, but they offer numerous health benefits as well. Some of the benefits of a protein-rich diet is quick weight loss, better metabolism, bone health, strong immune system, hair and skin, better sleep and overall health. Protein deficiency can wreak havoc on the body. Therefore, it is important that you get adequate proteins through your diet.

Protein is necessary to build and maintain healthy and lean muscle mass. Protein-rich foods are extremely important for muscle contraction and coordination. They also support the tendons, ligaments and other body tissues. Proteins are great for athletes or people who do strenuous workouts as they help in developing strong bones and prevent the joints from any injury.

Photo Credit: iStock

A strong immune system is also extremely essential for overall health. Proteins help protect the body from various infections and diseases with the help of antibodies. These antibodies have the ability to detect foreign elements which are also known as antigens. The body responds to the antigens by the production of specific antibodies and deactivates them.

A diet high in proteins also provides enough energy to the body. This is because the body does not store extra proteins, enzymes, and muscles. Proteins break down to yield amino acids to provide energy or synthesize glucose and make sure a continuous supply of energy to the cells.

Photo Credit: iStock

Protein-based foods are more filling and satisfying. This helps you to eat less in the next meal. More proteins in your diet can lead to less calorie intake. Less calorie intake can help you manage your weight more easily. Moreover, proteins have high satiety levels which helps promote fullness. They are great to control your appetite and control your hunger pangs.

Here's how you can add proteins to your diet:

Eggs

Chicken

Greek yoghurt

Salmon

Cheese

Milk

Nuts

Oats

Broccoli

Lentils

Tuna

Quinoa

