Weight Loss: 5 Pro Tips That Can Help Beginners Start Exercising Without Fear

Starting out on your fitness journey can be quite scary. Apart from the weight gain and compromised overall health, one may feel underconfident with a low self-esteem for the first few days in the gym. Agrees fitness expert and Sweat co-founder Kayla Itsines, who recently took to Instagram to share a few tips for beginners in exercising, those who are returning to exercising after a long break or are coming back after being unwell or having an injury. Here are 5 tips that Itsines recommends to people who have just start working out.

Weight loss: 5 tips for beginners in exercise

In her IGTV, Itsines says that you must share these tips or send these tips to someone who has just started to exercise, someone who is scared to exercise or someone who is a beginner. So for all those seeking weight loss, flat stomach, better flexibility, etc. here are the few things you need to focus on.

1. Breathing

"Whenever you are doing any exercise, try to breathe as normal as possible," says Itsines. For every exercise that you do, remember to breathe in through your nose and breathe out through your mouth.

2. For doing push-ups or high planks

This tip is especially for when you're doing push-ups or are in a high plank position. Make sure that your wrist and shoulders are always in line, and you're not looking at your face.

3. Don't be afraid to modify the exercise to suit you

This is especially important for beginners. If you're trying to do a push-up, start with your knees first, if doing the complete exercise seems too challenging. First work towards getting the technique of the exercise right and then work towards doing the exercise in the way it is supposed to be performed.

4. Form of the exercise is everything

This tip is essentially the extension of the first one. Know that form of the exercise is everything. If you are doing a high intensity program as a beginner, it doesn't necessarily infer that you have to go high intensity right away. Get your form right, learn the correct technique of the exercise, slowly make progress towards doing the exercise at a faster pace.

5. Go at your own pace

Now this is extremely important. There is absolutely no rush, even if you feel the urgent and dire need of weight loss. Be in no race with anyone and do not compare yourself to anyone. When you're working out with a friend or in a group, other people could be going faster than you. But you don't have to chase anyone or any goal. First get yourself comfortable with the idea of exercising. Get your form right, learn the correct technique of exercise and go at your own pace.

Once you have got the hang of the above points, here are 5 moves that you can do any time, anywhere, especially if you're a beginner. These moves require no equipment and can be done quickly as well. Here are they:

Squats

Lunges

Knee Planks

Knee Push-ups

Alternating Bent-Leg Lowers

Watch the video below at 1.19 to see how each exercise is done. Make sure you get your form right. Play the video in front of you so you can see how Itsines performs each of these exercises.

