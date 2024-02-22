Weight Loss: 5 Morning Rituals That Can Help Shed Belly Fat

Regular exercise is crucial for your overall health

An expanding waistline carries serious health risks. Belly fat, also known as visceral fat can increase an individual's risk of developing high blood pressure, sleep issues, diabetes, fatty liver and heart disease. Therefore, it is of utmost importance to prevent the accumulation of fat around the belly.

A healthy morning routine plays a key role in maintaining overall health and well-being. It can also affect belly fat. If you are trying to shed belly fat, incorporating a few healthy morning habits might help. Here we have a list of morning rituals that can help speed up belly fat loss.

Morning habits that can help lose belly fat

1. A high-protein breakfast

Protein keeps you full for longer and suppresses hunger. It will prevent you from consuming extra calories before lunch. Protein will also help build muscle mass.

2. Wake up and hydrate

Starting your day with a glass of water can help with weight loss. It may also boost energy expenditure and decrease appetite.

Adding lemon to it can also help boost metabolism.

3. Exercise and meditate

Regular exercise is crucial for your health. It can offer many health benefits other than weight loss. Running, mountain climbers, crunches, burpees, plank and squats are some of the exercises that can help you burn belly fat.

Other than these it is also essential to practice stress-relieving techniques like meditation or breathing exercises. Uncontrolled stress can contribute to weight gain.

4. Get some sunlight

According to studies, sunlight exposure may affect your weight. Sunlight also helps boost vitamin D levels in the body which can further assist in weight loss.

5. Plan your meals

As a part of your morning routine, plan your upcoming meals. It will help prevent you from making unhealthy choices at the last moment. If you are stepping out, try packing your lunch and snacks with all the healthy options.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.