Weight Gain, Headaches, Fatigue And Other Signs That Tell You Need A Detox

Every now and then, your body needs a detox. Yes, the body does have the ability to self-cleanse once in a while. But when it is giving you symptoms like indigestion, fatigue or headache, it may be time that you need to give your body a detox. "Your immune system, kidneys, and liver work simultaneously to remove toxins from your body as soon as they enter it. However, when these toxins exceed the body's ability to remove them, they then get stored away inside us for long periods of time until we take action to remove them completely," says dermatologist Dr Kiran Lohia in one of her IGTVs talking about the need for you too go on a detox.

Do you need a detox? Let's find out.

Detox is needed when you are getting the symptoms of it, Dr Lohia tries to put it simply. This, however, will not be reflected in a blood test (for example). Your body is going to tell you first if you need a detox.

"You may feel tired, sluggish, lethargic or moody. You may get gut issues or even something like swollen feet. All of these are symptoms that some system in your body is overwhelmed by toxicity," she says in the video.

Toxins enter your body from the food you eat, the water you drink and from the environment. Medical treatments and even hormonal therapies can expose your body to toxins.

"As we all know, a toxin is a harmful foreign substance that enters the body. If it does not get removed by the immune system, it can be stored into the body for years without showing any signs that it is even there. It is only when the toxin levels increase to the point that the body is not able to keep up with them that you start experiencing various symptoms, signalling the need for detoxing," Dr Lohia further explains.

Here are some common signs symptoms to watch out for:

Weight gain

Insomnia

Constant fatigue

Thinking impairment

Headaches

Mood swings

Unpleasant body odour

Constipation

Muscle aches

Skin reactions

Gaining weight could be a sign that you need a detox

Effective ways to detox

You can consult your health expert to find out which way of detox works the best for you. Intermittent fasting can be a good way to detox, says Dr Lohia. Certain ayurvedic practices can also help you with this concern. Avoid foods that can increase inflammation and stick to organic, homemade foods as much as possible. Drink filtered wate and be sufficiently hydrated. Be regular and consistent at exercise. All of these tips can together help you detox naturally.

(Dr Kiran Lohiya is a dermatologist at Isya Aesthetics)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.