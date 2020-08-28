Detoxification: 6 Nutritionist Recommended Homemade Detoxifying Teas You Must Try

Several herbals teas are loaded with immunity boosting properties

The concept of detoxifying has been accepted by the fitness conscious individuals like an instant remedial formula. The expanding urbanised and highly toxic laden atmosphere people live in is reflecting upon the health. Your body has multiple natural passages that let detoxification through sweat, urine, excretions, and liver. However, the constant presence of heavy metals, and other harmful components in the atmosphere has taken the usual toxin consumption by human bodies to higher levels.

Detoxifying is a procedure that helps essential body organs to cleanse themselves in a natural way. But as said above, just relying on your body to cleanse through its vital organs may not be sufficient due to prolonged exposure to harmful elements in the environment.

Here are some homemade detoxifying and healthy teas that you can try

1. Ginger and Turmeric Tea

Turmeric has been used for medicinal purposes since ancient times. It is rich in anti-oxidants and important nutrients. Ginger, on the other hand, is a quite sought-after de-bloating food. Before going to sleep at night, drink tea made with these two magical ingredients which will help in cleansing your system.

2. Peppermint Tea

Peppermint has several health benefits. Vitamin C in peppermint helps the overall immune system of your body that naturally helps the virus and bacteria to stay away. Besides, it is also helpful in clearing the air passage which may be blocked by mucus. The manganese present in peppermint counters the free radicals in your body and helps in neutralizing them.

3. Green Tea

This is especially for those who do not want to add any other ingredient to their detox tea. A completely natural flush for your system, green tea is also high in antioxidants which will help your body increase the formation of detoxification properties. It also boosts immunity while safeguarding your liver from the damaging impacts of toxic substances.

4. Tulsi Tea

Fresh crushed Tulsi leaves extract or dried ones both will work. Tulsi leaves are known for increasing metabolism. Tulsi leaves or Tulsi tea acts as a great natural detox. The potent herb purifies and cleanses your body of all kinds of toxins. Detox with tulsi tea has been associated with weight loss too.

5. Lemon Tea

It is rich in vitamin C. When combined with turmeric, plain water and a bit of black pepper, it is one of the most invigorating drinks to have. Lemon is known for detoxing qualities besides being beneficial for your overall immune system. It is one of the best teas to start your day even on a daily basis.

6. Plain Ginger Tea

It is a popular tea commonly consumed for flu or sore throat. It is also a detoxifying drink because ginger contains several properties that help in cleansing your body. Cardamom can also be added to ginger tea to enhance its taste.

(Ms. Avni Kaul, Nutritionist Wellness Coach & Certified Diabetes Educator, Founder of NutriActivania)

