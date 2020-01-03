Detox Diet: Try These All-Natural Detox Tips By Rujuta Diwekar To Feel Fresh And Rejuvenated

Detox tips: Sugarcane juice can help you detox naturally

People go on a detox for the sole purpose of healing and giving your body a break from the toxic lifestyle that they have been leading for the past few days and even weeks. However, detox diets need not be as difficult as it seems to be. No, you do not need to bloat yourself with celery juice or kale juice all the time. And no, you do not need to be on a liquid diet and survive only on lentil or vegetable or chicken soup when you are on a detox diet. According to celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, the human body has excellent detox functions that are inbuilt.

Detox tips from Rujuta Diwekar you must try

Very few, simple and natural tips can help you with a body detox. Rujuta gives the following four tips to assist your body when you are trying for a detox:

1. Coconut water

According to Rujuta, who also happens to be Kareena Kapoor Khan's nutritionist, tender coconut water is nature's own recovery drink. When on a detox, you can drink coconut water multiple times in a day. It provides your body with the right electrolyte balance and also prevents bloating.

2. Sugarcane juice

Fresh sugarcane juice is nature's own rejuvenation drink, according to Rujuta. Binge drinking, binge eating, smoking and not exercising can make you feel lethargic and low on energy. When you are seeking a detox, drinking sugarcane juice can rejuvenate with its content of fibre and minerals that support liver function. Liver is the body's detox organ, writes Rujuta in a post shared on Facebook and Instagram. You can also chew on sugarcane when you want a detox.

3. Jaggery and ghee

This powerful combination can help in giving a boost to your digestion, which goes for a toss when you have been living a toxic lifestyle. Have 1 tsp of jaggery and ghee mixture after your lunch and dinner. It can be great for your digestion as well.

4. Try yoga

When on a detox, you need to begin exercising to reduce stiffness and lethargy. Doing yoga can be a great way to detox your body. Rujuta recommends practicing inversions and twists involved in yoga to naturally detox your body.

If year-end festivities and the holiday season have taken a toll on your health, then these detox tips can probably help you. This 2020, ditch fad diets and stringent detox plans, and make a shift to most natural remedies for gaining health and fitness.

