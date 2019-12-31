Health Tips For New Year: Make These Realistic Resolutions For A Healthier 2020

New year 2020: Follow these simple practices to fight the risk of several diseases

Highlights Health tips 2020: Choose a healthy diet for the coming year

Try to stay stress free in the coming year

Exercise can help you control the risk of several diseases

New year 2020 can be the right motivation you are looking for. It can be just another reason to give a good start to many things. When it comes to your health you should ditch all excuses and plan 2020 as a year with good health. A healthy lifestyle is extremely important to control the risk of chronic diseases. With the coming year decide to lead a healthy life to control the risk of diseases. Prevention is better than cure- a healthy lifestyle can prevent the risk of several diseases. It is easier to make resolutions but difficult to stick to them. This new year make realistic resolutions that you can fulfill. Here are some simple healthy practices which you can follow in the coming year to control the risk of several diseases.

Health tips 2020: This new year make these simple resolutions which you can follow

1. Monitor your diet

What you eat affects your health in various ways. From body weight to various functions inside your body, your diet plays a major role. Eating a healthy nutritious diet is extremely important. In the coming year eat a balanced diet which includes all the necessary nutrients. It will also help you maintain a healthy weight. You will also receive all the nutrients. Mindful eating is also a healthy practice which you must follow. You can enjoy some cheat days as well but try to eat a healthy diet most of the days. Planning your meals can help inculcate all the nutrients to your diet.

Choose a healthy and balanced diet in the next year

Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Health 2019: Here's A List Of Most Popular Fad Diets From The Past Decade

2. Ensure better sleep

A good night's sleep is extremely important for your health. For better mental and physical health you need better sleep. It will help you make your day more productive. Lack of sleep can increase the risk of several diseases. It can also contribute to weight gain, stress, fatigue and tiredness. You must make necessary adjustments in your routine to ensure better sleep.

Also read: Lack Of Sleep Can Affect Metabolism, Says Study; Know Mistakes That Can Slow Down Your Metabolism

3. Stay stress-free

The lifestyle followed today can give you a lot of stress. Too much stress can take a toll on your health. It can increase the risk of serious health issues. Stress can affect your day to day tasks as well. Try practices that can help you fight stress naturally. Exercise more often, meditate and stay organised to tackle stress.

Try methods to fight stress in the coming year

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Do not ignore the benefits of exercise

It might be a little difficult for you to exercise regularly. Most people have too little time to exercise. But the benefits of exercising regularly cannot be overlooked. You do not have to spend hours at the gym and workout for hours. A simple morning walk or some warm-up exercises can give you greater benefits. Regular exercise automatically reduces the risk of several diseases and helps you maintain a healthy weight.

Also read: Health 2019: Diabetes, One Of The Fastest Growing Diseases Of The Decade

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.