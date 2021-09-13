Want To Strengthen Your Core? Take Cues From Shilpa Shetty's Recent Yoga Post

Eka Pada Vasisthasana helps improve balance, concentration and focus

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra is a huge fitness enthusiast. Time and again, the actress has inspired her followers with her commitment to yoga. On the first day of the week, she addressed Monday blues in her own way - through Eka Pada Vasisthasana, or the one-legged side plank. In a video on Instagram in which she performs the asana and also noted down the benefits of the yoga pose in the caption of her post. "Helps improve balance, concentration, and focus," wrote Shilpa. The asana has multiple benefits for the body, such as forearms, shoulders, and spine.

Eka Pada Vasisthasana: Try this yoga asana to strengthen your core

If done regularly, this is a healthy core-strengthening exercise. Shilpa wrote in the caption that the routine helps her start the day on an energetic note. "It is so important to start your day with the right frame of mind. Honestly, for me, nothing works better than yoga when I need to delve into a day or week full of activities with a clear head and a rather high level of energy."

On the other benefits of Eka Pada Vasisthasana, Shilpa says that it "also helps strengthen and improve flexibility in wrist; while strengthening the forearms, shoulders, and spine. It also works on strengthening & toning the obliques, and stabilising the core".

Watch the video here:

Shilpa Shetty's yoga routine and videos have surely given us a lot of motivation to work out and start the day on a healthy note. What about you?

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.